Don’t look now in the rear-view mirror, but there’s another Myers hitting the quarter-mile track at Bowman Gray Stadium.

This time it’s 14-year-old Slate Myers, who knows all about his family’s history, unrivaled in the 75-year history of the oldest weekly NASCAR series in the country. Slate is the first fourth-generation driver in the Modified Division, a fact that made him smile.

“I’m aware of all it,” said Slate, who will be a sophomore at Triad Baptist Christian Academy in Kernersville this fall.

Before Slate arrives for his sophomore year of high school, however, he’ll make his official debut on the final Saturday of the season on Aug. 19. He plans on racing in both of the Modified 25-lap races.

He’ll be racing against his father, Burt, and his uncle, Jason, who have been mainstays at the Stadium since they used to follow around their father at the Stadium as young kids. Burt and Jason’s father, Gary, is also a former driver who owns the Myers family business.

“The emotions are probably going to be very hard because of the history of this track with my family,” said Slate, who not that long ago was all about basketball and didn’t have much time for racing. “I’ve been racing some 602 Modified races this summer for some experience, so I think I’ll be fine.”

About three years ago Slate was still knee-deep into basketball and loved the game. Burt laughs when asked about how much Slate’s indifference to racing.

“He had a basketball in his hands everywhere he went,” Burt said. “And that was fine, because daddy and myself and even Jason never wanted to push him into this. So we waited, and then it happened.”

One day at Caraway Speedway, about three years ago, Slate was offered to drive one of the 602 Modified cars in some practice laps and it was then that Burt saw something.

“He got to drive a few practice laps and he didn’t go that fast,” Burt said. “But when he was done I could see it all over his face. He was hooked.”

Practicing at the track

One luxury for Slate is that he’s been able to go through a lot of open practice sessions on the track on Saturday mornings. The track opens for all the drivers early, and they can run laps and tweak their cars all day before the Saturday night races begin.

Slate says that’s been the best part for him. He gets to spend all day with his family and also takes part in practice time.

“I’m usually at practice like at six in the morning,” Slate said. “And I’ve finally gotten a good car. Dad lets me use his backup car and it’s a lot better than mine. So for the next three weeks I’ll continue to practice and be ready.”

Slate has been able to start a couple of Modified races in his car, but after a couple of laps he’s parked it in the pits.

“I’ve been out there for the start of races, but the goal is to finish both of those races next month,” Slate said.

Grandma is nervous for sure

Last Saturday as Slate was being interviewed near his dad’s car, Slate’s grandma and Gary’s wife, Pam, wanted to know if her grandson wanted some French fries from the concession stand.

After Slate said yes, she was asked how nervous she will be when Slate makes his official debut next month.

“You see this gray hair,” she said. “It’s bad enough with my two sons racing, and now a grandson as well. It’s just going to get grayer.”

A little later, uncle Jason came by and he told a reporter and his nephew: “He’s ready.”

Burt, 47, said he remembers when he was his son’s age and couldn’t wait to get on the track and start racing. It wasn’t until Burt was 19 that he made his debut, but now Burt has won 90 career races and 10 points championships, second only behind Tim Brown (98 wins, 12 titles).

“It’s hard to say,” Burt said when asked how nervous he will be when Slate makes his official debut. “But he’s doing it and holding his own on Saturday mornings when he’s practicing on old tires and in a backup car. It’s just different when you race compared to practice. We we have high expectations for him, but we are also realistic.”

Brown says why not?

Resting in his trailer before last Saturday’s race, Brown was asked about feeding Slate to the wolves at such a young age.

Brown, who was also 19 when he first started racing in the Modified Division, says the luxury that Slate has is all that family experience. Brown also said getting him in a Modified car right away is a good plan.

“If you are going to race in the other divisions that’s fine, but those other cars aren’t Modified cars,” Brown said. “So he’s already got a feel for the power in those cars and what it takes. So why not?”

Brown did say that patience will be a big key.

“He’s got Burt and Jason to lean on,” Brown said. “And Gary and that whole group who have been combined racing for about 60 years, so he’ll be fine. It’s not like they are just putting any 14-year-old kid off the street into a Modified car. He’s been around it his whole life.”

The Myers family tree goes back to Gary’s father, Billy, and Billy’s brother, Bobby, who raced in the 1950s at the Stadium. The Myers family has combined to win 204 Modified races in the history of the series.

A bounce in Burt’s step

Burt has always been one of the more enthusiastic drivers at the Stadium and loves everything about Saturday nights. He says this season has been even better because Slate has been around every weekend asking questions and learning as much as he can.

When Burt doesn’t know an answer to a question, he sends Slate to his grandfather, who will certainly know the answer. “Daddy will have the answer if I don’t,” Burt said.

When Slate was about 12, he started asking more questions and wanted to know more about racing, according to Burt

“I’ve never pushed him, my dad, mom, and my wife (Kim), nobody ever said ‘you need to be doing this or doing that,’” Burt said. “I can remember a few years ago he would come to the track with us and somebody would say ‘Hey buddy, I bet you can’t wait to get out here and race,’ and he would just shake his head or whatever because he was so into basketball.”

Bigger things could be ahead

It’s so early in Slate’s career that the family isn’t going to place limits on how far Slate can go if he continues to be serious about driving.

Racing at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday nights is a local track with local purses, even if it is in front of 13,000 fans on some nights.

Burt said if opportunities do come Slate’s way to race in the bigger series, they will weigh those options.

“We’re going to see what happens,” Burt said about Slate driving full-time next season in the Modified. “Maybe he’s got somebody looking at him and they want to spend a little money on him. He might run the full season in Modified next year. We don’t really know right now, but out here practicing and getting seat time in one of these tour type cars is great experience.”

‘You have to feel it’

Burt said it’s hard to explain to folks that driving is more about feel than anything else. You either have it or you don’t.

When Burt tried to explain that to his own son it was even harder.

“I told (Slate) and my dad when we were talking about it but you can’t teach car control,” Burt said. “You can get better at driving, but you can’t teach car control. We saw a video of Slate when he was practicing in a Go-kart in Phillip Smith’s backyard and he came through the corner and he was sideways and he was correcting it and driving it off the corner. Daddy said ‘did you tell him to do that?’ And I said you don’t tell somebody that you have to feel it and I think Slate’s got that ability to feel it.”

Slate will turn 15 on Aug. 26 and is scheduled to race at Caraway Speedway in another 602 Modified race. He has two top 5 showings this summer in the 602’s, so he’s looking forward to going to Caraway again next month.

His immediate focus, however, is racing in two of the “Big Boy” races at Bowman Gray Stadium in mid-August.

“I’ll probably be nervous,” Slate acknowledged, “and my buddies will probably be picking at me, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”