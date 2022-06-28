Frances Tiafoe commits to Winston-Salem Open in August at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex

American Frances Tiafoe, who is ranked No. 28 in the world, has committed to play in the Winston-Salem Open in August at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.
The ATP World Tour 250 event will be held Aug. 20-27 with a 48-player singles draw and 16 doubles teams. The total prize money is $700,000.
Tiafoe, 24, will be playing in his fifth Winston-Salem Open. He reached the quarterfinals last year but lost in three sets to Mikael Ymer.
Jeff Ryan, the tournament director, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Frances back to the area. He is such a favorite of our fans, a talented player and a genuine guy.”
Tiafoe, who is ranked No. 4 among Americans, went on to make it to the fourth round of the U.S. Open last year after the Winston-Salem Open. He’s advanced to the fourth round for two straight years.
Taifoe, who is a Maryland native, was ranked No. 25 in May. He's the winner of the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award in 2020.
“One of the best things about Frances is he’s done a lot for our sport off the court, too, and we’ve enjoyed having him around since he turned pro in 2015 as an ambassador for the USTA’s National Junior Tennis and Learning program,” Ryan said.
