Frank Spencer tournament tips off Wednesday

What
47th Frank Spencer Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament
Who
Atkins, Carver, East Forsyth, Glenn, Mount Airy, Mount Tabor, North Forsyth, North Surry, Northwest Guilford, Parkland, Reagan, Reynolds, South Stokes, Walkertown, West Forsyth and Winston-Salem Prep
When
Wednesday through Friday
Where
North Forsyth and Reynolds high schools
Admission
Tickets are $10 for the first and second days; admission for consolation-bracket games Friday is $7; and tickets for the championship doubleheader are $10.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket
At North Forsyth
No. 1 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 8 Carver, 2:15 p.m.
No. 2 Reagan at No. 7 North Forsyth, 4 p.m.
No. 3 Parkland vs. No. 6 Atkins, 5:45 p.m.
No. 4 Mount Airy vs. No. 5 Winston-Salem Prep,, 7:30 p.m.
Pepsi bracket
At Reynolds
No. 1 Mount Tabor vs. No. 8 West Forsyth, 2:15 p.m.
No. 2 East Forsyth vs. No. 7 South Stokes, 4 p.m.
No. 3 North Surry at No. 6 Reynolds, 5:45 p.m.
No. 4 Glenn vs. No. 5 Walkertown, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket
At North Forsyth
Semifinals
Northwest Guilford-Carver winner vs. Mount Airy/Winston-Salem Prep winner, 5:45 p.m.
Reagan-North Forsyth winner vs. Parkland-Atkins winner, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation bracket
Pairings TBD based on avoiding conference opponents
First game, 2:15 p.m.
Second game, 4 p.m.
Pepsi bracket
At Reynolds
Semifinals
Mount Tabor-West Forsyth winner vs. Glenn-Walkertown winner, 5:45 p.m.
East Forsyth-South Stokes winner vs. North Surry-Reynolds winner, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation bracket
Pairings TBD based on avoiding conference opponents
First game, 2:15 p.m.
Second game, 4 p.m.
Friday
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket
At North Forsyth
Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 12:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.
Pepsi bracket
At Reynolds
Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 12:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
At North Forsyth
Championship, 7:30 p.m.