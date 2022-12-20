Frank Spencer tournament tips off Wednesday

What

47th Frank Spencer Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament

Who

Atkins, Carver, East Forsyth, Glenn, Mount Airy, Mount Tabor, North Forsyth, North Surry, Northwest Guilford, Parkland, Reagan, Reynolds, South Stokes, Walkertown, West Forsyth and Winston-Salem Prep

When

Wednesday through Friday

Where

North Forsyth and Reynolds high schools

Admission

Tickets are $10 for the first and second days; admission for consolation-bracket games Friday is $7; and tickets for the championship doubleheader are $10.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket

At North Forsyth

No. 1 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 8 Carver, 2:15 p.m.

No. 2 Reagan at No. 7 North Forsyth, 4 p.m.

No. 3 Parkland vs. No. 6 Atkins, 5:45 p.m.

No. 4 Mount Airy vs. No. 5 Winston-Salem Prep,, 7:30 p.m.

Pepsi bracket

At Reynolds

No. 1 Mount Tabor vs. No. 8 West Forsyth, 2:15 p.m.

No. 2 East Forsyth vs. No. 7 South Stokes, 4 p.m.

No. 3 North Surry at No. 6 Reynolds, 5:45 p.m.

No. 4 Glenn vs. No. 5 Walkertown, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket

At North Forsyth

Semifinals

Northwest Guilford-Carver winner vs. Mount Airy/Winston-Salem Prep winner, 5:45 p.m.

Reagan-North Forsyth winner vs. Parkland-Atkins winner, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation bracket

Pairings TBD based on avoiding conference opponents

First game, 2:15 p.m.

Second game, 4 p.m.

Pepsi bracket

At Reynolds

Semifinals

Mount Tabor-West Forsyth winner vs. Glenn-Walkertown winner, 5:45 p.m.

East Forsyth-South Stokes winner vs. North Surry-Reynolds winner, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation bracket

Pairings TBD based on avoiding conference opponents

First game, 2:15 p.m.

Second game, 4 p.m.

Friday

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket

At North Forsyth

Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 12:30 p.m.

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

Pepsi bracket

At Reynolds

Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 12:30 p.m.

Third-place game, 2 p.m.

At North Forsyth

Championship, 7:30 p.m.