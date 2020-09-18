From Maui to the mountains: Asheville to host college basketball tournament

ASHEVILLE – The Maui Invitational basketball tournament is coming to North Carolina.
Asheville, more than 4,500 miles to the east, has been chosen as the host city for the annual tournament played in Hawaii during Thanksgiving week. While the 2020-21 college basketball season is scheduled to start Nov. 25, the Maui dates have not been finalized for games at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center.
Teams expected to participate are North Carolina, Davidson, Alabama, Indiana, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.
Teams, staff, officials and ESPN media will be in a bubble environment that limits their movement and interaction outside the venue, according to a news release. The tournament will follow North Carolina guidelines on mass gatherings.
“We couldn’t be more excited and deeply honored to bring the Maui Jim Maui Invitational here to Asheville,” said Demp Bradford, president of the Asheville Buncombe Regional Sports Commission and a former Greensboro Sports Commission employee. “Asheville’s ability to host this top-level sporting event is a testament to state and local partnerships built on a track record of welcoming and supporting national, and international, competitive events to Buncombe County.”