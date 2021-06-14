Full circle: E.P. Reese finds his surroundings as the newest member of the Dash very familiar

Officially, E.P. Reese didn’t hit the lottery. It just seemed that way as he trotted out to his left-field position with the Winston-Salem Dash on Sunday afternoon.
Reese, 23, is a Winston-Salem native who was making his debut for his hometown team.
It doesn’t happen often in any city that has a minor league team, but the Chicago White Sox took a chance on Reese, and Reese hopes to thrive at Truist Stadium.
“It’s a dream come true, really,” he said while dripping with sweat in the dugout shortly after Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Greenville Drive in front of about 2,500 fans. “Just the atmosphere of the fans in Winston-Salem is so great that you can feel the energy they bring to the ballpark. I’m just thrilled that I’m here.”
His baseball life has come full circle because back in his Little League days he was able to take the field with a Dash player before a game and get his autograph. That picture of Reese getting Jose Martinez’ autograph in 2010 was captured by Reese’s parents, Ed and Juli.
After they got the call from E.P. that he was headed from the White Sox’ instructional league in Arizona to Winston-Salem, the parents had to find that picture of E.P. getting the autograph.
“We are so proud of how he’s continued to chase his dream and to be here watching him play is unbelievable,” said Juli, a former teacher at Glenn High School, who was seated at Truist Stadium watching her son play on Sunday. “This is full circle for sure.”
Parents had to be there
Ed Reese, a former detective with the Winston-Salem Police Department, retired in August and soon after that the family moved to Navarre Beach, Florida. They flew up from Florida on Sunday and arrived at the ballpark at game time.
“It’s a good thing we have so much family here so we’ll stay here a few days to watch E.P. play then fly back down to Florida,” Ed said. “We never dreamed he’d play here in Winston, but hey, sometimes dreams do come true.”
E.P., a North Davidson graduate, played his final season in college at Winston-Salem State and after the 2019 season was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 25th round. He played in rookie ball in 2019, but then was cut from the Astros as the pandemic struck last year that cancelled minor league baseball.
During the pandemic of 2020 Reese got busy on-line and completed his degree at WSSU, something he had promised his parents.
“At first, I had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming,” Reese said about his thoughts early in the game. “But after a while my nerves settled down and I just realized I was here. And everybody who helped me get here I thought about like my family and my coaches through the years.”
Truist Stadium is familiar turf
It’s not lost on E.P. that he’s back at the same field where he played for the Rams in 2019 and did well enough to get drafted into the major leagues after his junior season. It was the last season that WSSU had a baseball program because it was cutting it for financial reasons.
E.P., however, did well enough to get drafted because Coach Kevin Ritsche promised the Reese family when he was recruiting E.P. that playing for the Rams would benefit his draft status. Now, E.P. has another chance to move up the ladder with another organization playing for the High-A Dash.
“When we were playing at WSSU we weren’t allowed to go into the locker room of the Dash players, but now I'm able to go in there,” Reese said. “That was pretty cool, so it’s great that I’m back out here playing on the same field as a couple of years ago.”
Grandma’s cooking a benefit
To save money, Reese doesn’t have to rent an apartment as many of the Dash players do. He’s staying at his grandmother’s house about five miles away from the stadium.
“Yeah, that’s also a perk because she’s a great cook,” E.P. said about Marsha Hayes.
In his debut on Sunday Reese went 0 for 4 but lined out to the shortstop in one at-bat and later in the game hit a deep fly ball to the warning track that was caught by the right fielder.
“In Arizona that would have been a home run,” Reese said about his near miss.
Defensively, he was flawless, and made a nice diving catch in the 9th inning.
Another benefit that Reese has is his girlfriend of about two years, Daniela Gonzalez, is a rising senior at Wake Forest. She is also a North Davidson graduate but while they knew each other in high school didn’t start dating until a couple of years ago.
Because Reese was making his debut in his home town around 20 family and friends were on hand for the game.
James Franklin, who is E.P.’s grandfather, beamed with pride while watching from the concourse with his White Sox hat on.
“This is just grand to be able to see him play right here in Winston-Salem,” Franklin said. “I’ve watched him play so many games through the years, but this one is different.”
Reese family has great athletic genes
There’s quite a family legacy that E.P. has in regards to sports. His dad played football at East Carolina while his uncle, Julius Reese, played football at North Carolina. Another uncle, Kip Reese, played basketball at WSSU in the mid-1990s.
Julius’ son, Julius Jr., is a rising junior basketball star at Greensboro Day School who plays for the legendary Freddy Johnson. Julius Jr. is also a top-flight baseball player.
“I do have quite a legacy in my own family so I have to show out,” Reese said. “So hopefully I can do that here with the Dash.”
Since the Dash organization began in 2009 there are now two Winston-Salem natives who have played here, according to Ryan Manuel, the vice president of baseball operations. C.J. Beatty, a former star at N.C. A&T, played for the Dash in parts of the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
Manuel, who has been with the organization since 1999, says it’s surreal that Reese is now on the Dash. Ed Reese used to work security detail for the Dash from time to time for several years.
“I’ve known Ed for years and then I saw E.P. play when he was with the Rams and I thought that was cool because they played here at our stadium,” Manuel said. “But just having a guy on our roster from Winston is so cool.”
Getting his chance with the Dash
Now it’s Reese’s turn to see if he can produce in his hometown playing minor league baseball.
It was because of an injury to an outfielder last week that Reese got his chance and was moved to Winston-Salem. Manager Ryan Newman didn’t hesitate to put Reese, one of six outfielders on the roster, into the starting lineup on Sunday.
“The goal is to help the team win,” Reese said. “I just want to do my part and play as well as I can every time I go out there.”
In the bottom of the ninth inning with the Dash trailing 2-1, Reese had a chance to tie the game with a runner on second base. With one out, however, he grounded out to first base. One out later the Dash had lost a close one.
Despite not coming through in his first game in a Dash uniform, Reese was upbeat about the future.
“I just need to work on hitting the ball consistently,” Reese said. “I got the barrel of the bat on the ball a couple of times but it’s a tough sport.”
Reese is determined to improve this summer, but for now, after his first game, he put it into perspective.
“Personally, the best thing about this is making my parents proud and the people of Winston-Salem proud,” he said. “And hopefully I can make the White Sox organization proud.”
And the part about being in his hometown, where is girlfriend goes to Wake Forest, and having his grandmother’s cooking at his disposal, he smiled. “It’s as if everything is just lining up for me,” he said.
