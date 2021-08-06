Fun at The Madhouse: Billy Gregg gives his son Nate a birthday present with a spinout

2. Popular wins by Lynn and The Showstopper

Amber Lynn's victory in a Sportsman Division race last weekend was one of the more popular wins of the season. She was thankful afterwards for winning her fourth career race. As she heads into the final three weeks of the season she is third in the points and 20 behind “Tiger” Tommy Neal who has been the most consistent driver in the Sportsman this season. Another popular win was from Chris Fleming, who held off Tim Brown for a victory. Fleming, 62, said: "This means a lot to me and my family."

3. John Holleman’s ‘rookie’ year

It’s hard to call John Holleman IV a rookie at Bowman Gray Stadium since the 24-year-old has been racing at the track since he was 14. But he’s doing quite well as a rookie in the Modified Division this season. He picked up his third win of the season winning from the pole last week. As he discussed how his season was going in between the two Modified races last week he said being consistent each week is something he’s striving for. “When you can keep getting those top 5’s that’s how you stay in the hunt for the points championship,” he said. Heading into Saturday’s 100-lap race he sits in eighth place. He’s ended up 20th, 16th, 11th and 10th this season that didn’t help him much in the points. After winning the first Modified from the pole on Saturday he wound up 20th in the second race.