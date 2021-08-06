 Skip to main content
Fun at The Madhouse: Billy Gregg gives his son Nate a birthday present with a spinout
Nate Gregg celebrated after his second career win last Saturday.

 Bruce Chapman Photo

Thanks to some go-pro video fans can see what it's like to be on the track

Who says a father can’t spin out his son on the track at Bowman Gray Stadium. That’s called good, clean fun at "The Madhouse."

In the case of last Saturday, however, it was all in good after Billy Gregg spun out his son, Nate, after Nate won a Street Stock race.

What helped make it easy was Billy finished second. So, after the checkered flag was waved, the father had a little fun with his son. Because Nate was celebrating a birthday on Sunday his father gave him an early present.

“Happy birthday baby, great job Tater,” Billy said on his car’s radio.

Nate Gregg then proceeded to do a couple of victory donuts in his car on the straightaway before heading to Victory Lane.

JUST A FEW HOURS SHORT OF HIS 18TH BIRTHDAY, NATE GREGG GOT TO THE LEAD OF THE STREET STOCK RACE AT BOWMAN GRAY STADIUM AND HIS DAD, BILLY GREGG, WAS IN SECOND BEHIND HIM. SO WHEN NATE WON, BILLY SPUN HIM OUT....ALL TO SAY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY NATE!

There are just three weeks left in the 72nd season of Bowman Gray Stadium racing and here are three things to watch.

Billy Gregg, left, and Bryan Sykes celebrate the win of Nate Gregg last Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium.

1. Burt Myers' backup car is pretty good

After Burt Myers finished third with his backup car in the first Modified race last weekend he shrugged in the pits when asked about what he might do in the second race. It’s not easy to a the backup car under fire at the Stadium but Myers made it look easy. He wound up fourth in the second Modified race, and the four-time defending champion in that division stayed close with Tim Brown in the points. Brown, who finished sixth and second, leads Myers by a scant six points.

2. Popular wins by Lynn and The Showstopper

Amber Lynn's victory in a Sportsman Division race last weekend was one of the more popular wins of the season. She was thankful afterwards for winning her fourth career race. As she heads into the final three weeks of the season she is third in the points and 20 behind “Tiger” Tommy Neal who has been the most consistent driver in the Sportsman this season. Another popular win was from Chris Fleming, who held off Tim Brown for a victory. Fleming, 62, said: "This means a lot to me and my family."

3. John Holleman’s ‘rookie’ year

It’s hard to call John Holleman IV a rookie at Bowman Gray Stadium since the 24-year-old has been racing at the track since he was 14. But he’s doing quite well as a rookie in the Modified Division this season. He picked up his third win of the season winning from the pole last week. As he discussed how his season was going in between the two Modified races last week he said being consistent each week is something he’s striving for. “When you can keep getting those top 5’s that’s how you stay in the hunt for the points championship,” he said. Heading into Saturday’s 100-lap race he sits in eighth place. He’s ended up 20th, 16th, 11th and 10th this season that didn’t help him much in the points. After winning the first Modified from the pole on Saturday he wound up 20th in the second race.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Bowman Gray Stadium Points Standings

BRAD'S GOLF CARS MODIFIED SERIES

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 83 Tim Brown 402

2 1 Burt Myers 396

3 75 Lee Jeffreys 370

4 4 Jason Myers 356

5 04 Brandon Ward 354

6 65 Danny Bohn 340

7 22 Jonathan Brown 336

8 69 John Holleman 320

9 16 Chris Fleming 312

10 79 James Civali 254

11 3 Danny Propst 240

5 Randy Butner 240

13 44 Daniel Beeson 234

14 53 Joseph Brown 230

15 17 John Smith 208

16 6 Chris Williams 140

17 18 Daniel Yates 94

18 77 Susan Harwell 82

19 05 Bussy Beavers 78

20 24 Andrew Harrah 74

21 68 Junior Miller 72

22 99 William Smith 68

23 88 Brad Robbins 66

24 50 Michael Clifton 56

51 Drew Moffitt 56

26 12 Dean Ward 50

27 55 Jeremy Gerstner 48

28 7 Dylan Ward 46

29 07 Dennis Holdren 40

30 15 Brian Loftin 38

31 24 Max Zachem 32

32 31 Zach Brewer 28

33 8 Darin Redmon 26

34 24 Rupert Sink 22

45 Lee Stimpson 22

36 72 Bryant Robertson 14

40 Frank Fleming 14

38 30 Jody Utt 6

53 Andy Jankowiak 6

40 01 Jason Southern 4

MCDOWELL HEATING & AIR SPORTSMAN SERIES

1 21 Tommy Neal 389

2 55 Zack Ore 377

3 2 Amber Lynn 369

4 5 Spencer Martin 347

5 92 Kyle Southern 346

6 19 Michael Adams 339

7 12 Justin Taylor 336

8 38 Mitch Gales 305

9 08 Jacob Creed 303

10 03 Sterling Plemmons 294

11 6 Kirk Sheets 281

12 31 Chase Robertson 269

13 22 Wesley Thompson 261

14 68 Robbie Brewer 222

15 81 Zack Clifton 150

16 54 Braden Mills 139

17 3 Jeff Garrison 122

18 9 David Adams 60

19 50 Ross Dalton 35

20 9 Ronnie Bassett Jr. 31

00 Kyle Barnes 31

22 1 Nick Wall 16

23 9 Kale Gale 10

LAW OFFICES OF JOHN BARROW STREET STOCK SERIES

1 98 Billy Gregg 384

2 02 David Creed 356

1 Christian Joyce 356

4 97 Jeremy Warren 348

5 40 Taylor Robbins 336

6 99 Bryan Sykes 334

7 28 Nate Gregg 322

8 22 Brian Wall 318

69 Gerald Robinson Jr 318

10 15 Nick Wall 262

11 59 Austin Harris 250

12 00 Donnie Martin 214

13 3 Dennis Lanier 202

14 79 Conner Shaw 174

15 13 Kevin Gilbert 170

16 88 Austin Jones 168

17 16 Brad Lewis 132

18 19 Corey Rose 124

19 0 Brian Rose 94

20 7 Chris Allison 66

21 31 Brandon Butner 62

22 19 Kenny Bost 46

23 10 Kendell Craig Hartless 26

24 58 Justin Cummings 24

25 2 Willie Wall 18

26 90 Dawny Strehlow 16

30 Bobby Willard 16

28 90 Hal Seats 14

Q104.1 STADIUM STOCK SERIES

1 9 Brandon Brendle 408

2 1 Grayson Keaton 400

3 90 Robert Strmiska 394

4 80 Luke Smith 388

5 81 Chuck Wall 362

6 27 Austin Cates 342

7 46 Wyatt Sapp 328

8 24 A.J. Sanders 318

9 12 Levi Holt 308

10 31 Kyler Staley 304

11 54 Justin Owens 276

12 14 Ken Bridges 250

13 25 Matt Goodwin 240

14 28 Robert Mabe 238

15 55 Jeremy Smith 236

16 48 Junior Smith 234

17 66 Blaine Curry 224

33 DJ Dean 224

19 17 Andy Southern 218

20 23 Blake Spears 216

21 7 Joel Stewart 214

22 40 Kenny Dixon 208

23 76 Billy Cameron Jr 206

24 69 Brandon Crotts 200

25 70 Jeffery Burrow 182

26 74 Matt Alley 162

27 39 Patrick Mullen 142

28 49 Chris Smith 118

43 Todd Barnhardt 118

30 22 Adam Thomas 108

31 49 Shawn Hayes 104

32 43.68 Tyler Bush 100

33 9 Robbie Shrewsbury 96

34 2 Andy Spears 92

35 0 Carlos Clifton 80

36 15 Dwayne Bryant 72

37 4 Shane Tuttle 68

38 7 Chris Allison 64

39 10 David Hopkins 56

40 59 Isaac Harris 50

41 21 Michael Wells 46

42 44 Andrew Sanders 42

03 Cody Gum 42

44 13 Zack Staley 38

45 3 Taylor Hedrick 32

46 34 Steven Stoneman 26

47 64 Steven Truell 18

48 71 James Allison 12

Saturday night racing

What: FOX8 WGHP 100 (100-lap Modified race) plus racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions. There’s also a demolition derby scheduled.

When: Saturday. Gates open 6 p.m., first race 8 p.m.

Where: Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem.

TV: You can watch the entire night of racing on Trackpass on NBC Gold. 

Admission: $12 adults, $2 ages 6-11; free ages 5 and under. Cash only for all tickets sold at the gate on race night.

Parking: Free.

Learn more: bowmangrayracing.com

