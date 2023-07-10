Gaël Monfils has had an outstanding history in the Winston-Salem Open, and he hopes to add to that next month.

Monfils committed last week to the ATP World Tour 250 tennis tournament in Winston-Salem where 10 years ago he made it into the finals.

Monfils, 36, is a popular French player who was ranked as high as sixth during the height of his career. He’s making his way back up in the rankings after battling injuries in recent years.

“We are thrilled that Gaël wants to return this summer,” said tournament director Jeff Ryan in a statement. “The tournament has a history of getting some of the world’s best players. We are close to New York on the calendar and in distance. Our courts also play very similarly to those at the U.S. Open. It’s a great spot to be in, and our fans are knowledgeable and so supportive.”

Monfils has 11 ATP Tour titles and more than 500 career wins. He also reached at least one tour-level final in 18 straight seasons from 2005 through 2022.

In 2021, Monfils married long-time girlfriend and former WTA World. No. 3 Elina Svitolina. In October of 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Skaï.

“Gaël is always a popular player,” Ryan said. “His smile, his energy, and his style of play make him one of the most fun guys to watch.”

Monfils is ranked 23rd all-time on the career money list with more than $21 million. He is having a solid season in 2023 making just over $160,000.

The tournament, which will be Aug. 19-26, expects to announce its full field at the end this month.

All individual reserved seats are on sale at winstonsalemopen.com