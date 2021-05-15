Go time: No limits on capacity for Bowman Gray Stadium racing with opener scheduled June 5

Brown got to run both of his cars during the practice session. He echoed what other drivers were feeling about being back at the track.

“It’s a big deal to me in many ways,” said Brown, who has 90 career wins at Bowman Gray Stadium. “I’m ready for the country to get back to normal again and I’m ready for this virus to be gone. Now, I still have a wife and a 4-year-old and a 3-month old at home that I have to worry about, but I’m glad we are getting back to normal.”

Last summer many of the regular Bowman Gray Stadium drivers such as Brown went to other tracks to race. He said it was nice to see other tracks, but admitted he missed the regular Saturday nights under the lights.

“This is our home track, it’s 15 minutes from home and 10 minutes from the shop and our sponsors care about this deal right here at Bowman Gray,” Brown said.

Connor Shaw, a 17-year-old senior at South Stokes, will be racing in the Street Stock Division for the first time. He said getting in practice laps before the opener is important.

“I need to be in the car and out on the track because this is my first year running at the stadium,” Shaw said. “I’m just excited that we are all out here and doing this because I’ve wanted to race here and now I’ll get my chance.”