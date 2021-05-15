Go time: No limits on capacity for Bowman Gray Stadium racing with opener scheduled June 5

The roar of racing engines returned to Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday afternoon — and so did the smiles.
It was only a practice day for the NASCAR-sanctioned auto racing series, with no fans being allowed in as drivers prepared for the June 5 opener, but to drivers, crew members and car owners, Saturday was a big day.
“It almost feels normal,” said Billy Gregg, the defending champion in the Street Stock Division, who was one of the first drivers on the track.
And how did Gregg feel as he got on the track again? “It felt like home,” he said.
The practice session was two hours, in which drivers in all four divisions (Street Stock, Sportsman, Stadium and Modified) could take laps, then tinker with their cars in the pit area, and then go back out again. It’s one of three practice days scheduled for the drivers, which for the 72nd season of Bowman Gray Stadium, are more important than ever.
“These guys haven’t been on the track since August of 2019,” said Gray Garrison, the promoter of the Saturday night weekly racing season that was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19. “I’m just glad to see faces again and those faces are smiling because we are back out here.”
Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest update on state guidelines for outdoor events say there will be no limits on fans for the June 5 opener. The stadium seats around 13,500. The guidelines also say wearing masks and social distancing outside are no longer needed for vaccinated adults and teenagers.
“This is big news for us, because we didn’t want to turn away any of our fans away,” Garrison said, referring to the limited capacity in previous months. “We’re thrilled that we can go full bore for our opener and are looking forward to a great season.”
Scarlett Dahmer, who has raced in the Stadium Stock Division for the past five years, also hit the track with her car. She couldn’t help but think ahead to how many fans might show up on June 5.
“It’s going to be like cockroaches swarming,” she said. “Everybody is so tired of not being able to do much of anything. And for all of us to be out here driving again, I’ve got those butterflies like when I first started.”
Garrison said the stadium will operate as it normally does for the June 5 opener, with no advance ticket sales. Tickets can be bought at the box offices around the stadium.
One of the issues drivers had on Saturday was with the asphalt track that hasn’t had regular use in 21 months. Without rubber coming off tires to help make the track a little more sticky, new tires weren’t doing well on Saturday.
“It’s going to take some time to get the track ready for racing, because it’s slick,” said Tim Brown, a 10-time champion in the Modified Division. “I’m hoping these practice days will help because we’ve got two brand new cars that we need to get some laps in out here.”
Brown got to run both of his cars during the practice session. He echoed what other drivers were feeling about being back at the track.
“It’s a big deal to me in many ways,” said Brown, who has 90 career wins at Bowman Gray Stadium. “I’m ready for the country to get back to normal again and I’m ready for this virus to be gone. Now, I still have a wife and a 4-year-old and a 3-month old at home that I have to worry about, but I’m glad we are getting back to normal.”
Last summer many of the regular Bowman Gray Stadium drivers such as Brown went to other tracks to race. He said it was nice to see other tracks, but admitted he missed the regular Saturday nights under the lights.
“This is our home track, it’s 15 minutes from home and 10 minutes from the shop and our sponsors care about this deal right here at Bowman Gray,” Brown said.
Connor Shaw, a 17-year-old senior at South Stokes, will be racing in the Street Stock Division for the first time. He said getting in practice laps before the opener is important.
“I need to be in the car and out on the track because this is my first year running at the stadium,” Shaw said. “I’m just excited that we are all out here and doing this because I’ve wanted to race here and now I’ll get my chance.”
Another teenager, Chase Robertson who is in the Sportsman Division, was a 14-year-old rookie in 2019 and more than held his own. Now, coming back as a 16-year-old he is hopeful for another good season.
“It’s been a long time,” Robertson said. “It feels great to be in the car again and to getting ready for the season. I’m just thankful there is going to be a season.”
Taylor Robbins, a veteran driver in the Street Stock Division, said it’s likely everybody associated with racing at Bowman Gray will appreciate it a little more after last season's cancellation.
“Yes, I think we will appreciate what we have because when you go to other tracks there’s more travel,” she said. “We haven’t been on the track in so long. You look around and see all these faces you haven’t seen in a while so it's a great day.”
Photos: July 27 Race Night at Bowman Gray Stadium
Photos: July 27 Race Night at Bowman Gray Stadium
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
BowmanGray
336-727-4081