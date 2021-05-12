Goalie Alec Smir of North Carolina, a Greensboro native, a key player on Tar Heels' run to College Cup

In Monday’s 2-1 win over Wake Forest that got the Tar Heels to the College Cup Smir gave up an early goal to Kyle Holcomb. But the Tar Heels scored less than a minute later to tie it up.

“I wasn’t surprised that Wake scored because they are a good team but it was great how we responded,” Smir said. “And then in the rest of the game we all just tried to keep them in front of us.”

Smir, who played on the Bryan Park-based North Carolina Fusion U17/U18 team, didn’t play his senior year of high school because of his commitment to his club team. He also graduated early from Greensboro Day to spend a semester training with the Tar Heels.

He’s majoring in Information Science with a concentration on data analytics. "I'm into that computer data," he said with a laugh.

Even though the Tar Heels have been living out of a suitcase since the NCAA Tournament started they do get back to campus for practice sessions on campus.

The North Carolina women, who have won 22 national championships, are also in the College Cup for the 30th time. While the men have only won two national championships (2001 and 2011) during both of those seasons the women didn’t win the NCAA title.

Smir says he hopes that changes.