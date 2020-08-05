The PGA Championship, the first major of the pandemic-induced PGA Tour schedule, should be exciting. Helping call the action through the radio will be John Maginnes.
“Yes, I’ll be calling what I see from my basement here in Guilford County,” Maginnes said about his remote duties for the PGA Championship radio broadcast, which is an off-shoot of www.pgatourlive
Maginnes, 52, is a former PGA Tour player who also has a popular show “Katrek and Maginnes on Tap” on Sirius XM Radio. Maginnes won’t be travelling to San Francisco this week, but will instead be hunkered in his basement helping listeners get the feel of what’s happening on the other side of the country at Harding Park.
Not having announcers on site is nothing new, especially since COVID-19’s emergence in mid-March. Since professional sports has hit the reboot button having announcers at the events isn’t a priority.
And the PGA Tour is no different.
For six hours a day on www.cbssports.com will be live, Brian Katrek and Mark Carnevale will be in a studio in Orlando, Florida and Dennis Paulson will be in person at the tournament with Maginnes helping the coverage as well.
“All of that will tie together and we will do six hours of radio for the PGA Championship,” Maginnes said. "It's a good team that we have in place and we'll make it work."
Since the PGA Tour returned in mid-June there have been no fans at tournaments, and that will continue for the rest of the season.
Having so many platforms to watch or listen to professional golf is something that Maginnes says is a way of life now.
“Golf is a niche audience that is as loyal as any sport that is out there,” Maginnes said. “Whether it’s the radio coverage of the digital coverage or CBS or NBC who do a fabulous job with the TV portion, this is the way it is and that’s great for golf.”
Maginnes says not having any fans this week at the PGA Championship will be different because the course doesn’t have any houses near it like other PGA Tour stops.
“At the end of the week it’s still a major, and it will be easier for the players mainly because of traffic,” Maginnes said. “Like a major city like San Francisco there’s always heavy traffic but you won’t have that without any fans in attendance.”
After the PGA Tour stop on Memphis where there were plenty of fans who were there watching from backyards of houses, the golfers will notice how quiet it will be in Harding Park.
“The getting around the golf course is easier and all those little things are eliminated,” Maginnes said. “At Harding Park there are no houses out there so there will be literally nobody out there. It’s not like in Memphis where the course is built through a golf course, much like it is at Sedgefield.”
Next week when the Wyndham Championship is played at Sedgefield Country Club, Maginnes will emerge from his basement of his condominium in Greensboro and will be following golfers in his familiar role on the course for www.pgatourlive. He’ll have his microphone and will walk 27 holes a day in the first and second rounds, so he’s looking forward to that. He’ll be assigned to cover the featured groups that will highlight the coverage.
Two years ago at the Wyndham Championship Maginnes saw every shot that Brandt Snedeker hit in Snedeker’s tournament-record 59. “I’m pretty sure that was the first time we had every shot documented on the way to a 59,” Maginnes said. “Maybe we’ll see that again when we get to Sedgefield next week.”
Maginnes, who is a member at Sedgefield, played 10 years on the PGA Tour and joked that not seeing fans at the tournament is familiar to him.
“I guess it will be like when I played on tour for 10 years – nobody’s watching,” said Maginnes, a former East Carolina player.
In trying to imagine a Wyndham Championship without fans Maginnes said it will be strange next week. He still expects to see the neighborhood folks watch from their backyards, and he won’t be surprised if there is some serious cheering on good shots.
“I think it will be the loudest tournament to date because of the backyards being so close to the course,” Maginnes said. “I don’t know how it will feel, but it won’t be the same that’s for sure because there’s such a party atmosphere that week.”
