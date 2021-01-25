Golf column: Two junior players heading to Augusta National for Drive, Chip and Putt finals

The dream of competing at Augusta National is alive for two junior golfers.

Macy Pate of Winston-Salem, a freshman at Reagan, and Riley Adkins, a 10-year-old from Lawsonville, will get to compete in April at the Drive, Chip and Putt finals airing live April 4 on the Golf Channel.

Both were entered into competition in April 2020, but the Masters was moved to November and the Drive, Chip and Putt was postponed during the pandemic.

Instead of getting a new field for 2021, golfers who qualified for 2020 will be in April’s field. The Drive, Chip and Putt will finals will be held on the Sunday preceding Masters week.

Adkins, who qualified for the 8-9 girls division, will compete in a couple of tournaments to get ready, said her father, Chris.

“I’m excited to be able to see Augusta and be a part of the competition,” said Riley, who started playing when she was 4 years old and was once featured on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Pate qualified when her family lived in Boone but has since moved to Winston-Salem. She’ll be on the girls golf team at Reagan this spring.