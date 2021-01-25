Golf column: Two junior players heading to Augusta National for Drive, Chip and Putt finals

The dream of competing at Augusta National is alive for two junior golfers.
Macy Pate of Winston-Salem, a freshman at Reagan, and Riley Adkins, a 10-year-old from Lawsonville, will get to compete in April at the Drive, Chip and Putt finals airing live April 4 on the Golf Channel.
Both were entered into competition in April 2020, but the Masters was moved to November and the Drive, Chip and Putt was postponed during the pandemic.
Instead of getting a new field for 2021, golfers who qualified for 2020 will be in April’s field. The Drive, Chip and Putt will finals will be held on the Sunday preceding Masters week.
Adkins, who qualified for the 8-9 girls division, will compete in a couple of tournaments to get ready, said her father, Chris.
“I’m excited to be able to see Augusta and be a part of the competition,” said Riley, who started playing when she was 4 years old and was once featured on ABC's "Good Morning America."
Pate qualified when her family lived in Boone but has since moved to Winston-Salem. She’ll be on the girls golf team at Reagan this spring.
"I'm super excited about the chance to go," Pate said. "We missed out last year, so getting to go this April is something I'm really looking forward to. I can't wait to see the course and also to see some pros who might be there for it."
Pate is in the 14-15 girls age group and will see Augusta National for the first time. Her mother, Martha; father, Chris; and her two older brothers, Eli and Connor, will get to go.
"Getting to have my whole family there with me will be special," Pate said.
The Drive, Chip and Putt will allow limited spectators, as will the Augusta Women’s Amateur.
That tournament, which features one of the best women’s amateurs, was also postponed last April. The 54-hole tournament will be played on two courses. The first 36 holes will be played at the Island and Bluff Nines at Champions Retreat in Augusta, with the final 18 holes at Augusta National on April 4.
Only the top 30 will make the cut for the final round at Augusta National.
Wake Forest's Jennifer Kupcho won the first Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April 2019 in her senior season before she turned pro.
Among those in the field that first year was Emilia Migliaccio, who missed the cut. Migliaccio, a Wake Forest senior, is ranked No. 10 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and will be in the field again in April.
Augusta National also announced that limited spectators will be permitted for the Amateur tournament.
Triad golfers make All-State
Several Triad junior golfers have been named to the Tarheel Youth Golf Association and Carolinas Golf Association all-state teams for 2020.
Making the first team from the Triad area was Macie Burcham of Greensboro, Emily Mathews of Mebane along with Macy Pate and Morgan Ketchum of Winston-Salem.
Kayla Dowell of Mebane was on the second team along with Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem and Ellen Yu of High Point.
Making third team were Gabriela Cruz of High Point and Leah Edwards of Greensboro.
Andrew Plate and Ben Jordan of Greensboro made the first team for the boys along with Caden Baker of Mebane. Kyle Haas of Winston-Salem made the second team.
Varner will be ambassador for CCNC
The Country Club of North Carolina in Southern Pines already has one PGA Tour player who is a member, Webb Simpson, but now it’s announced a partnership with Harold Varner III.
Varner, who grew up in and lives in Gastonia, will be an ambassador for the club.
Varner, who played at East Carolina, is the first member in this program, which seeks to align with a limited number of individuals with North Carolina roots who have distinguished themselves on the course and in the community.
Varner’s accomplishments include a fifth consecutive FedEx Cup playoff appearance in 2020 along with a tie for seventh at the Wyndham Championship last year and four additional top 25s throughout the season.
His service to the community is through the HV3 Foundation, which seeks to increase access and opportunity in the game. Through his foundation, Varner helps sponsor an AGJA tournament at Tanglewood Park's Championship Course.
“I have some good friends at CCNC, and I absolutely love it,” Varner said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to spending some time here so my family and I can re-charge and take advantage of all the facilities that CCNC has to offer and still feel like I am at home.”
CCNC will play host to the U.S. Junior Amateur July 19-24.
Cheyenne Woods wins on Cactus Tour
Cheyenne Woods, who is trying to get back on the LPGA Tour on a full-time basis, won on the Cactus Tour this month.
Woods, a Wake Forest graduate and a niece of Tiger Woods, won by 16 shots in Sun City, Ariz., shooting rounds of 67-65-68 to win $2,000.
On her bag as caddie was her boyfriend, Aaron Hicks, a New York Yankees outfielder.
Woods, 30, last won on the 2014 Volvik RACV Ladies Masters on the Ladies European Tour.
Woods is also playing on the Symetra Tour this year and will try to Monday qualify for a few LPGA Tour tournaments.
CGA offering online webinar on rules
The Carolinas Golf Association will host golf rules webinars at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25. The webinars are open to the public.
The 2021 rules workshops will be conducted virtually because of the pandemic. In past years the CGA has held the rules workshops at courses around the state.
To register go to cga.golfgenius.com and click on 2021 schedule.
