Golf column: Two local juniors heading to Augusta National for Drive, Chip and Putt finals

The dream of competing at Augusta National is alive for two local junior golfers.
Macy Pate of Winston-Salem, a freshman at Reagan, and Riley Adkins, a 10-year-old from Lawsonville, will get to compete in April at the Drive, Chip and Putt finals that will air live on The Golf Channel.
Both were supposed to be there last April but the Masters was moved to November and the Drive, Chip and Putt was postponed because of the pandemic.
Instead of getting a new field for the 2021 version, golfers who qualified for 2020 will be in April’s field. The Drive, Chip and Putt will finals will be held on April 4, the Sunday of Masters week.
Adkins, who qualified for the 8-9 female division, said she’s excited about getting her chance to go to Augusta National. Her father, Chris, said Riley will compete in a couple of tournaments before April to get ready.
“I’m excited to be able to see Augusta and be a part of the competition,” Riley said.
Riley started playing when she was 4-years-old and at one time was featured on Good Morning America. She has been focused on the Drive, Chip and Putt for a long time but when the pan-demic hit she had to wait even longer.
For Pate, who qualified when her family lived in Boone, has since moved to Winston-Salem. She’ll be on the girls golf team at Reagan this spring.
Pate is in the 14-15 female age group and will also get to see Augusta National for the first time.
The Drive, Chip and Putt will allow limited spectators as will the Augusta Women’s Amateur.
That tournament, which features one of the best women’s amateurs, was also postponed last April. The 54-hole tournament will be played on two different courses. The first 36 holes will be played the Island and Bluff Nines at Champions Retreat in Augusta with the final 18 holes at Augusta National on April 4.
Only the top 30 make the cut for the final round at Augusta National.
The winner of the first Augusta National Women’s Amateur was Jennifer Kupcho of Wake Forest. She won the tournament in April of 2019 in her senior season for the Deacons before she turned pro.
Among those in the field that first year was Emilia Migliaccio, who ended up missing the cut. Migliaccio, who is a senior at Wake Forest, is one of the top amateurs and will be in the field again in April.
Augusta National also announced that there will be limited spectators for the Amateur tournament.
Locals make All-State teams
Several junior golfers from the Triad were named to the Tarheel Youth Golf Association and Carolinas Golf Association All-State teams for 2020.
Making the first team from the Triad area was Macie Burcham of Greensboro, Emily Mathews of Mebane along with Macy Pate and Morgan Ketchum of Winston-Salem.
Kayla Dowell of Mebane was on the second team along with Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem and Ellen Yu of High Point.
Making third team were Gabriela Cruz of High Point and Leah Edwards of Greensboro.
Andrew Plate and Ben Jordan of Greensboro made the first team for the boys along with Caden Baker of Mebane. Kyle Haas of Winston-Salem made the second team.
Varner will be ambassador for CCNC
The Country Club of North Carolina in Southern Pines already has one PGA Tour player who is a member in Webb Simpson, but now it’s announced a partnership with Harold Varner III.
Varner, who lives in Gastonia and grew up there playing the game, will be an ambassador for the club.
Varner, who played at East Carolina, is the first member in this program, which seeks to align with a limited number of individuals with North Carolina roots who have distinguished themselves on the course and in the community.
Varner’s accomplishments include a fifth consecutive FedEx Cup playoff appearance in 2020 along with a tie for seventh at the Wyndham Championship last year and four additional top 25's throughout the season.
His service to the community is through the HV3 Foundation, which seeks to give back to less fortunate kids through increased access and opportunity in the game. Through his foundation he also helps sponsor an AGJA tournament at Tanglewood Park's Championship Course.
“I have some good friends at CCNC, and I absolutely love it,” Varner said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to spending some time here so my family and I can re-charge and take advantage of all the facilities that CCNC has to offer and still feel like I am at home.”
CCNC has played host to several top-flight tournaments, and will play host to the U.S. Junior Amateur from July 19-24.
Cheyenne Woods wins on Cactus Tour
Cheyenne Woods, who is trying to get back on the LPGA Tour on a full-time basis, won on the Cactus Tour earlier this month.
Woods, a Wake Forest graduate and a niece of Tiger Woods, won by 16 shots in Sun City, Arizona shooting rounds of 67-65-68 to win $2,000.
On her bag as caddie was her boyfriend, Aaron Hicks, who is an outfielder for the New York Yankees.
Woods, 30, last won on the 2014 Volvik RACV Ladies Masters on the Ladies European Tour.
Woods is also playing on the Symetra Tour this year and will try to Monday qualify for a few LPGA Tour tournaments.
CGA offering online webinar on rules
The Carolinas Golf Association will be hosting a rules of golf webinars at 5:30 pm on Jan. 27, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25 that are open to anyone wanting to learn more about the rules of golf.
The 2021 rules workshops will be done virtually because of the pandemic. In past years the CGA held the rules workshops at various courses around the state.
The workshop focuses on the most common rules encountered by golfers on the course.
