Golf column: Two local juniors heading to Augusta National for Drive, Chip and Putt finals

The dream of competing at Augusta National is alive for two local junior golfers.

Macy Pate of Winston-Salem, a freshman at Reagan, and Riley Adkins, a 10-year-old from Lawsonville, will get to compete in April at the Drive, Chip and Putt finals that will air live on The Golf Channel.

Both were supposed to be there last April but the Masters was moved to November and the Drive, Chip and Putt was postponed because of the pandemic.

Instead of getting a new field for the 2021 version, golfers who qualified for 2020 will be in April’s field. The Drive, Chip and Putt will finals will be held on April 4, the Sunday of Masters week.

Adkins, who qualified for the 8-9 female division, said she’s excited about getting her chance to go to Augusta National. Her father, Chris, said Riley will compete in a couple of tournaments before April to get ready.

“I’m excited to be able to see Augusta and be a part of the competition,” Riley said.

Riley started playing when she was 4-years-old and at one time was featured on Good Morning America. She has been focused on the Drive, Chip and Putt for a long time but when the pan-demic hit she had to wait even longer.