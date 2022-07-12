Adam Scott, a past Masters winner, commits to play in Wyndham Championship next month

Adam Scott, a former No. 1-ranked golfer in the world and a Masters champion, has committed to play in the Wyndham Championship next month.

The Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season tournament before the FedEx Cup playoffs begin, will be held Aug. 4-7 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Scott, 41, was in the six-man playoff last year when Kevin Kisner won the tournament.

Scott won the 2013 Masters in a playoff to beat Angel Cabrera for his biggest win on the PGA Tour. He has 14 tour wins and 14 international victories in his career.

“Adam Scott is an international superstar, and having him back at the Wyndham Championship is major news,” said Mark Brazil, the executive tournament director. “Adam is one of the nicest guys on the PGA Tour, and we’re ecstatic to have him in the field again this year.”

Scott, who is 81st on the FedEx Cup points list, is ranked 46th in the world. He joins Kisner, 2019 Wyndham winner J.T. Poston and Jason Day who have committed to play in next month’s tournament.