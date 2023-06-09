N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold Martin, Davida Martin to help with Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO – Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. of N.C. A&T and his wife, Davida, will serve as the 2023 Wyndham Championship honorary chairs.

The 84th Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 3-6 at Sedgefield Country Club.

As honorary chairs, the Martins will promote the Wyndham Championship and enhance corporate partnerships while also serving as ambassadors for the PGA Tour tournament, which provides important economic impact and charitable benefits for the Piedmont Triad region.

“Community engagement is critically important to who we are and what we do, both personally and professionally. Davida and I are proud to represent North Carolina A&T in becoming part of the tradition that is the Wyndham Championship,” Harold Martin said. "This tournament offers us another significant opportunity to contribute to our community, which continues to support the university’s mission to advance the human condition and facilitate economic growth.”

The university’s 12th chancellor, Martin brought more than three decades of transformative higher-education leadership experience to the university when he started in 2009. He is the first alumnus to serve as the university’s chief executive and the longest currently serving chancellor in the University of North Carolina System and among all HBCUs.

Before his tenure as chancellor of A&T, Martin served as senior vice president for academic affairs for the UNC System. He also served as the chancellor of Winston-Salem State.

Davida Martin is an A&T alumna who served as Forsyth County’s attorney for 20 years. She started at Forsyth County as assistant county attorney in 1988, and when she was promoted to Black female county attorney in North Carolina. She earned undergraduate and master’s degrees at A&T before earning her law degree at Wake Forest.

She is active in many community service organizations – serving as board chair of United Way of Greensboro Inc., on the foundation board of Senior Services of Winston-Salem Inc., and as a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging, Brenner Children’s Hospital Advisory Board, Winston-Salem Chapter of the Links Inc.

“Being longtime active members of the Piedmont Triad community, Harold and I recognize the importance of events like the Wyndham Championship to bring people together in a meaningful way,” Davida Martin said. “From the volunteers to the players, the spirt of community at this level is truly something to be embraced and celebrated.”