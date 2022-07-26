 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Caroline Hawkins leads Carolinas Junior Girls' Championship after first round at Forsyth Country Club

  • 0
ddd

Caroline Hawkins of Columbia, S.C., fired a 4-under 68 to grab the first-round lead in the 66th Carolinas Junior Girls’ Championship at Forsyth Country Club on Tuesday.

Morgan Ketchum of Winston-Salem, who is likely playing in her final junior tournament before heading to Virginia Tech to play golf this fall, is tied for second after shooting 70. Also tied with Ketchum is Emerson Dever of Durham and Heather Appelson of Wake Forest.

Among those tied for fifth after shooting 71 were Ellen Yu of Greensboro and Jenna Kim of Raleigh.

Macy Pate of Winston-Salem, who has committed to play at Wake Forest, is a rising junior at Reagan and is the defending champion. But she isn't in the field of 59 golfers.

The 54-hole tournament will continue on Wednesday with the final round on Thursday. The tournament is conducted by the Carolinas Golf Association.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charles Barkley calls LIV, 9/11 outrage ‘fake’ at Trump tourney just minutes from Ground Zero

Charles Barkley calls LIV, 9/11 outrage ‘fake’ at Trump tourney just minutes from Ground Zero

“All this noise I hear about sportswashing and blood money — I think these people are so disingenuous with their fake outrage. Everybody in sports has taken blood money.” It’s not fake. And no, they haven’t. But consider the source. We’re talking about a man who once spit on an 8-year-old girl. That sentence came Saturday morning from former 76ers star and current TNT basketball analyst ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Dodgers ball girl accidentally fields Yermin Mercedes' base hit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert