Caroline Hawkins leads Carolinas Junior Girls' Championship after first round at Forsyth Country Club

Caroline Hawkins of Columbia, S.C., fired a 4-under 68 to grab the first-round lead in the 66th Carolinas Junior Girls’ Championship at Forsyth Country Club on Tuesday.

Morgan Ketchum of Winston-Salem, who is likely playing in her final junior tournament before heading to Virginia Tech to play golf this fall, is tied for second after shooting 70. Also tied with Ketchum is Emerson Dever of Durham and Heather Appelson of Wake Forest.

Among those tied for fifth after shooting 71 were Ellen Yu of Greensboro and Jenna Kim of Raleigh.

Macy Pate of Winston-Salem, who has committed to play at Wake Forest, is a rising junior at Reagan and is the defending champion. But she isn't in the field of 59 golfers.

The 54-hole tournament will continue on Wednesday with the final round on Thursday. The tournament is conducted by the Carolinas Golf Association.