AUGUSTA, Ga. – The 87th Masters will begin on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club, and as usual there are plenty of storylines to follow.

There’s the LIV Golf vs. The PGA Tour drama that has been ongoing and now there’s golfers on each side who will play in the same tournament. Most of the golfers have insisted it’s a media-driven drama but the reality is if Rory McIlroy (PGA Tour) and Brooks Koepka (LIV Golf) are in the final twosome on Sunday there will more at stake than just a green jacket.

This year’s tournament has 88 golfers in the field and with weather forecasts showing plenty of rain from Friday through Sunday that means the course will play long and soft.

Here are five golfers to watch.

Tiger Woods

The weather doesn’t bode well for Woods, a five-time champion at the Masters, but at least the 46-year-old Woods is playing. This will be his 25th Masters and no matter what his endurance might be while trying to walk 72 holes on the hilly course fans will watch. It’s a shame the course won’t be fast and firm because with Woods’ knowledge of the place he could somehow work his way into contention. During his news conference on Tuesday he said he’s thought about when his last competitive round might be around Augusta National. Let’s hope it’s not this week.

Rory McIlroy

He’s still chasing that elusive career grand slam and this will be his 15th Masters. It sets up nice for him with the weather forecast because he hits it further than just about everybody and power will be needed if its wet and long. He finished second last year thanks to a thrilling 64 in Sunday’s final round. If he can hang around the lead for three days that will bode well for him. In his last nine Masters appearances he’s finished in the top 10 seven different times. He knows the course and knows what it takes but now it’s about actually going out and doing it.

Brooks Koepka

It doesn’t matter where Koepka won on Sunday, which bodes well for him coming into this week’s Masters. He won on the 54-hole LIV Golf tour in Orlando on Sunday but he’ll have to play 72 holes well to win this week. He’s another power player that will benefit from the softer conditions and longer course. There’s a lot to like about his game at Augusta Nation-al and maybe this will be his week. There are 18 LIV tour golfers in the field and if many of them are in contention it would certainly give that tour a boost.

Will Zalatoris

The former Wake Forest star has been battling a back injury and a stomach bug but other than that he’s exciting about playing again at Augusta National. He’s got that first PGA Tour win under his belt but now it’s about winning that first major. The 26-year-old has played in 10 majors as a professional and amazingly has six top 10 finishes. Oh by the way in his last two Masters starts he’s finished second in 2021 and tied for sixth last year. If he can get his putter going, look out.

Jon Rahm

The 2021 U.S. Open winner has every shot needed to win at Augusta National but some-thing small has held him back. The flashy Spaniard would love to follow in the footsteps of Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia and win his first Masters. This will be his seventh appearance and he four top-10 finishes. He tied for fifth in 2021 but struggled last year to finish tied for 27th. His power off the tee will give him an advantage if the weather forecast is correct and there’s a lot of rain.

Honorable mention

Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are all capable of winning their first Masters. Don't be surprised to see all three of them on the leaderboard on Sunday.