Five to watch heading into this week's Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club

GREENSBORO – It’s the end of another PGA Tour regular-season and the Wyndham Championship will once again have plenty of storylines over the next 72 holes at Sedgefield Country Club.

From the golfers trying to secure their playing cards near the fault line of No. 125 on the FedEx Cup points list, to those fighting for spots on the Presidents Cup team, its all in play.

Another storyline could be more golfers jumping to LIV Golf once the tournament is over and golfers who don’t make the FedEx Cup playoffs could be tempted to jump to the rival league.

And then there's Sir Nick Faldo, the longtime CBS announcer who announced his retirement with his final tournament here this week. This will be his final broadcast at a tournament where he played in 1979 at Forest Oaks Country Club.

He played in what was then called the Greater Greensboro Open and that was his first PGA Tour tournament. (Faldo, however, will not be made available for interviews this week according to his public-relations firm.) In Faldo’s first PGA Tour tournament at Forest Oakes he made the cut and tied for 44th as he took home $737.

This will be the 83rd time the PGA Tour will play a tournament here. That’s one of the longest-running stops on the tour. And it's no secret that the winner on Sunday will have to make a lot of birdies over four rounds.

Here are five golfers to watch:

Will Zalatoris

This tournament has been known for first-time winners on the PGA Tour and Zalatoris is ripe to win this week. He’s been knocking on the door several times over his two seasons on the PGA Tour and last year’s rookie of the year will have a great opportunity not far from where he went to college. Zalatoris, 25, and a former All-America at Wake Forest didn’t have to come here because he’s in good shape for the playoffs but that fact that is here points towards good karma. He’s also the highest-ranked golfer in the field at No. 11.

Harold Varner III

The 31-year-old former East Carolina standout who grew up in Gastonia after his family moved from Ohio when he was a youngster has yet to win on the PGA Tour. He’s won on other pro tours (Asian Tour and European Tour) but has yet to breakthrough on the big tour. He’s a fan favorite that brings out the Pirate purple all week. And if Varner does win radio talk show host Josh Graham (an ECU alum) might dedicate one of his three-hour show on WSJS on the life and times of Varner.

Billy Horschel

He’s one of the highest-ranked golfers here in the field at No. 15 and loves Sedgefield Country Club and the vibe around the tournament. He always seems to be in contention and was second in 2020 and tied for sixth in 2019. He’s been ultra-consistent this season with a big win at The Memorial in early June.

Webb Simpson

Mr. Wyndham Championship loves coming to Greensboro and it shows. He’s one of those golfer that got his first PGA Tour win here in 2011, and in 2014 when he and his wife, Dowd, had their third child they named her Wyndham. Over the last six Wyndham Championships he’s finished inside the top seven in every one of them. Another reason for him to play well this week is he comes in struggling at No. 126 in FedEx Cup points list. Even though he's the newest vice captain for Davis Love III for the Presidents Cup next month Simpson is definitely capable of winning his second Wyndham Championship and showing Love that he belongs on the team as a player.

Adam Scott

Just last year in the final round on Sunday he had a putt to win the tournament on the first playoff hole but missed the five-footer. There were six golfers in the playoff that was eventually won by Kevin Kisner. The 42-year-old Scott has three top 10's this season in 16 tournaments on the PGA Tour. He’s one of several golfers in the field who has won a major and after last year’s performance at Sedgefield should bode well for this week.