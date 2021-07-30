 Skip to main content
Former champions J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim and Ryan Moore commit to play in Wyndham Championship
J.T. Poston won the 2019 Wyndham Championship and the Sam Snead Cup.

 Journal File Photo

The Wyndham Championship continues to announce which golfers have decided to play at Sedgefield Country Club next month.

Here is the list of those golfers who have committed:

K.J. Choi

PGA Tour victories: 8

Best 2021 finishes: Tie for 30th at Valero Texas Open

World ranking: No. 722

FedEx Cup points: 213

Notable: Won the tournament in 2005 at Forest Oaks when it was called the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro. At age 51 he will likely be the oldest player in the field. He has also played four tournaments in 2021 on the PGA Tour Champions tour.

Camilo Villegas

PGA Tour victories: 4

Best 2021 finishes: Tie for eighth at the Honda Classic

World ranking: No. 239

FedEx Cup points: 127

Notable: His last PGA Tour win was the 2014 Wyndham Championship.

J.T. Poston

PGA Tour victories: 1

Best 2021 finishes: Second at Barbasol Championship

World ranking: No. 100

FedEx Cup points: 66

Notable: Was the 2019 winner of the Wyndham and is a Western Carolina graduate who is a Hickory native.

Ryan Moore

PGA Tour victories: 5

Best 2021 finishes: Tie for second at John Deere Classic

World ranking: No. 170

FedEx Cup points: 140

Notable: Won his PGA Tour tournament at the Wyndham Championship in 2009. He will need a good week to get into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Si Woo Kim

PGA Tour victories: 3

Best 2021 finishes: Won The American Express tournament in January

World ranking: No. 55

FedEx Cup points: 38

Notable: One of the many former champions who will play this year at The Wyndham. He who won in 2016 at the age of 21.

Louis Oosthuizen

PGA Tour victories: 1 (13 international victories)

Best 2021 finishes: 2nd at the U.S. Open and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

World ranking: No. 8

FedEx Cup points: Sixth

Notable: He is on just about every leaderboard of the majors more than anyone. He is arguable having his best season. His only PGA Tour win is the British Open in 2010.

Gary Woodland

PGA Tour victories: 4

Best 2021 finishes: Fifth at Wells Fargo Championship

World ranking: No. 71

FedEx Cup points: 119

Notable: Won the 2019 U.S. Open and is one of the longest drivers on tour. He’ll need a good week to stay in the top 125 on the FedEx Cup points list to get into the playoffs.

Bubba Watson

PGA Tour victories: 12

Best 2021 finishes: Fourth at The ZOZO Championship

World ranking: No. 63

FedEx Cup points: 71st

Notable: He is a two-time Masters winner and is making his fourth appearance at The Wyndham. His best finish was a tie for 31st in 2006.

Justin Rose

PGA Tour victories: 10

Best 2021 finishes: Seventh at The Masters

World ranking: No. 107

FedEx Cup points: 134

Notable: He is in danger of missing out on the FedEx Cup playoffs. He has 24 career professional wins including the 2013 U.S. Open.

Harold Varner III

PGA Tour victories: None

Best 2021 finishes: Tie for 2nd at RBC Heritage

World ranking: No. 86

FedEx Cup points: 73rd

Notable: ECU graduate who was raised in Gastonia tied for seventh last year.

Brandt Snedeker

PGA Tour victories: 9

Best 2021 finishes: Tie for 4th at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

World ranking: No. 132

FedEx Cup points: 91st

Notable: Is a two-time winner of the Wyndham in 2007 and 2018. In the first round in 2018 he shot a course-record 59.

Bill Haas

PGA Tour victories: 6

Best 2021 finishes: Tie for 25th at Palmetto Championship at Congaree

World ranking: No. 672

FedEx Cup points: 205th

Notable: Won the 2011 FedEx Cup points championship and will be making his 17th appearance at the Wyndham Championship. Has earned more than $30 million since joining the tour in 2004 after graduating from Wake Forest.

Will Zalatoris

PGA Tour victories: None

Best 2021 finishes: 2nd at The Masters

World ranking: No. 30

FedEx Cup points: Not eligible

Notable: Playing on a special temporary membership on the PGA Tour. He suffered a back injury at the British Open and had to pull out of the tournament

Webb Simpson

PGA Tour victories: 7

Best 2021 finishes: T4 Sony Open in Hawaii

World ranking: No. 16

FedEx Cup points: No. 53

Notable: Won the Wyndham in 2011 and was third last year. He has recorded a top-three finish in each of his last four appearances.

Jason Day

PGA Tour victories: 12

Best 2021 finishes: T7 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Vivint Houston Open

World ranking: No. 70

FedEx Cup points: No. 95

Notable: International team in 2011, ’13, ’15 and ’17 Presidents Cups; Played Wyndham in 2008 but missed cut

Tommy Fleetwood

Victories: Six international

Best 2021 finishes: T5 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play; T10 Arnold Palmer Invitational; T14 Wells Fargo Championship

World ranking: No. 34

FedEx Cup points: No. 128

Notable: The native and resident of Southport, England, will represent Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics. European Ryder Cup team in 2018.

Wyndham Championship

The PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship is coming up in August, and organizers have begun releasing announcements of players who say they are coming.

What you need to know:

When

Aug. 11-15

Where

Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro

Tickets

wyndhamchampionship.com or ticketmaster.com

Website

wyndhamchampionship.com

