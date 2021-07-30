Former champions J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim and Ryan Moore commit to play in Wyndham Championship

FedEx Cup points: 38

Notable: One of the many former champions who will play this year at The Wyndham. He who won in 2016 at the age of 21.

Louis Oosthuizen

PGA Tour victories: 1 (13 international victories)

Best 2021 finishes: 2nd at the U.S. Open and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

World ranking: No. 8

FedEx Cup points: Sixth

Notable: He is on just about every leaderboard of the majors more than anyone. He is arguable having his best season. His only PGA Tour win is the British Open in 2010.

Gary Woodland

PGA Tour victories: 4

Best 2021 finishes: Fifth at Wells Fargo Championship

World ranking: No. 71

FedEx Cup points: 119