 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Former Wake Forest golfers could have heavy influence on U.S. Presidents Cup team this fall

  • 0
British Open Golf

Cameron Young moved from 21st to 14th in the U.S. Presidents Cup team points race. He finished second on Sunday at The Open after shooting a 65.

 Associated Press Photo

Davis Love III, the captain of the U.S. Presidents Cup team that will play in Charlotte in September, had this to say about choosing his team.

“I’ll have no trouble picking Wake guys,” Love said on Sunday night referring to Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young, two of the young guns and former Wake Forest stars on the PGA Tour who are hoping to make their first international team as professionals.

Throw in Webb Simpson, who if he makes the team would be playing on his home course at Quail Hollow Club, and that could mean a lot of former Deacons playing for their country.

British Open Golf

Cameron Young is trying to make the U.S. President's Cup team in his rookie season on the PGA Tour.

“I’m rooting for Webb to start playing better because he’s got that experience on those teams and he would love to be able to go out and play the Presidents Cup in his own backyard,” said Love, a former star at North Carolina and World Golf Hall of Fame member. “I keep saying that if Webb can have one good tournament before Wyndham he might be OK.”

People are also reading…

Simpson, 36, lives just off the seventh hole at Quail Hollow. He’s been on the three winning President’s Cup teams and he’s also played on three Ryder Cup teams.

Love, who will play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit and also play in the Wyndham Championship next month, has been keenly watching both Zalatoris and Young this season.

“I was watching some of the Open (on Sunday) and I turned to my wife, Robin, and said ‘Are you ready for Will, Max (Homa) and Cameron?’” Love said about possible rookies on the team. “It’s going to be a new, young team so I don’t have that long to get to know those guys better.”

British Open Golf

Will Zalatoris nearly won the PGA Championship earlier this season and was also in contention at the Masters.

Young, 25, who is going for PGA Tour rookie of the year honors, keeps coming up big in big tournaments. His clutch eagle on the 18th hole on Sunday tied him for the lead briefly with eventual winner Cam Smith, who made a birdie putt just after Young’s eagle that secured the victory.

Young’s second place finish wasn’t a surprise to Love. Young, who shot a 65 on Sunday, moved from 21st in the points standings for the Presidents Cup team to 14th with his second-place showing at The Open.

“Just the way Cam holds up on big courses in big tournaments is impressive,” Love said. “It’s impressive when you get around the lead but he doesn’t just get there by chance. He's playing well, but especially where he’s playing well is what I've noticed.”

For Zalatoris, who finished tied 28th at the Open and was runner-up in the PGA Championship after losing to Justin Thomas in a playoff, he’s also been consistent and is ninth on the points' list. He's also 25 years old and he and Young were teammates at Wake Forest for Coach Jerry Haas.

“Will’s been the doing same thing, playing big in big tournaments and playing consistently,” Love said about Zalatoris, who like Young are both looking for that elusive PGA Tour victory.

Wyndham Final Round

Davis Love III will be at Sedgefield Country Club next month playing but he'll also be there to check out other PGA Tour golfers who hope to make his President's Cup team.

Love said he’s had a lot of fun watching the season unfold, checking the points’ standings and trying to figure out who will be on the team. He has until the FedEx Cup playoffs at the BMW Championship in late August before the top six players are automatically on the team. He will then make six captain’s choices.

What makes this team different will be the LIV Golf tour members who aren’t eligible to play such as Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch and Kevin Na.

What Love doesn’t understand is why a few of them are still listed among the points list that the PGA of America puts out every week even though they aren’t eligible for the President’s Cup.

“It’s a big distraction and it’s just uncomfortable but I’m going to get the best 12 players and go play and it’s the PGA Tour that’s fighting the battle every day,” Love said. “What I said at the press room at the Senior Players is we are going to have 12 guys that are really committed to the PGA Tour and the Presidents Cup. Guys like Max Homa are dying to be on the team and four or five other guys as well, and Webb wants to play so bad in Charlotte he can’t stand it.

“It’s great to know we are going to have 12 guys who will be so ready to go and nobody will be wishy-washy.”

Because he’ll have such a young team Love said it’s important to get out and play in PGA Tour tournaments. His stops in Detroit and Greensboro will be more scouting trips than anything. It's likely that all three former Wake Forest golfers, Simpson, Zalatoris and Young will be in the Wyndham Championship field.

“I’m going to play in the Rocket then play in the fifth major for me and that’s the Wyndham,” said Love, who has won in Greensboro three times among his 20 PGA Tour victories with the last time winning in 2015. “I’ll play in the Rocket to get ready for the Wyndham. I’ve had good luck there in Greensboro.”

Love admits it will not be easy to make those six picks to round out his 12-man team.

“We’ve got tons of guys I’m pulling for and I hate that I have six picks because you can say that this or that guy should be on the team just because of his attitude and forget where he is in the points,” Love said.

Love said he remembers in the early years of the President’s Cup, where the U.S. has dominated over the international team 11-1-1, when Jack Nicklaus was the captain.

“Jack is a really smart guy and he said ‘why don’t the top 12 (in points) make the team and I don’t have to pick anybody?’” Love said about Nicklaus who was a captain four times. “Now that was smart because he didn’t have to call anybody.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Presidents Cup

When: Sept. 20-25

Where: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte

Tickets: presidentscup.com

Points standings for Presidents Cup

1 Scottie Scheffler 12,670

2 Sam Burns 8,851

3 Xander Schauffele 8,812

4 Patrick Cantlay 8,775

5 Justin Thomas 8,521

6 Jordan Spieth 7,065

7 Collin Morikawa 6,417

8 Max Homa 6,276

9 Will Zalatoris 6,095

10 Billy Horschel 5,910

11 Tony Finau 5,204

12 Talor Gooch 4,952

13 Tom Hoge 4,921

14 Cameron Young 4,696

15 Jason Kokrak 4,360

16 Kevin Kisner 4,359

17 J.T. Poston 4,105

18 Cameron Tringale 4,097

19 Keegan Bradley 3,923

20 Daniel Berger 3,864

21 Maverick McNealy 3,795

22 Aaron Wise 3,623

23 Luke List 3,497

24 Russell Henley 3,485

25 Bryson DeChambeau 3,484

26 Brian Harman 3,465

27 Keith Mitchell 3,436

28 Denny McCarthy 3,316

29 Harold Varner III 3,079

30 Brooks Koepka 3,043

31 Webb Simpson 3,013

32 Davis Riley 3,003

33 Lanto Griffin 2,994

34 Harris English 2,971

35 Brendon Todd 2,967

Zalatoris and Young at the majors

• 2022 Open Championship: Cameron Young (second); Will Zalatoris (tied for 28th)

• 2022 U.S. Open: Will Zalatoris (tied for second)

• 2022 PGA Championship: Will Zalatoris (second); Cameron Young (tied for third)

• 2022 Masters: Will Zalatoris (tied for sixth)

The Wyndham Championship

When: Aug. 4-7

Where: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro

Tickets: www.wyndhamchampionship.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

The Old Course at St. Andrews was fast as ever. The same couldn't be said for the pace of play at the British Open. The heralded start of the 150th Open featured Cameron Young making his debut with a 64. He had a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy. And the long day could make for a short week for Tiger Woods. The two-time winner at St. Andrews had two double bogeys on his way to a 78. That's his second-highest score ever in the Open and leaves him six shots out of the cut line.

Smith rallies to beat McIlroy at British Open for 1st major

Smith rallies to beat McIlroy at British Open for 1st major

Cameron Smith is the British Open champion not many saw coming. The Australian and his magical putter stormed from behind at St. Andrews to overcome Rory McIlroy and win the British Open for his first major. Smith made five straight birdies to start the back nine. He saved par on the dangerous Road Hole at the 17th. And he finished with two putts from 80 feet for birdie and a 64. It's the lowest final round ever by a winner at St. Andrews, and Smith matched the major championship score to par at 20 under. Cameron Young finished second.

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert