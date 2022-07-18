Former Wake Forest golfers could have heavy influence on U.S. Presidents Cup team this fall

Davis Love III, the captain of the U.S. Presidents Cup team that will play in Charlotte in September, had this to say about choosing his team.

“I’ll have no trouble picking Wake guys,” Love said on Sunday night referring to Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young, two of the young guns and former Wake Forest stars on the PGA Tour who are hoping to make their first international team as professionals.

Throw in Webb Simpson, who if he makes the team would be playing on his home course at Quail Hollow Club, and that could mean a lot of former Deacons playing for their country.

“I’m rooting for Webb to start playing better because he’s got that experience on those teams and he would love to be able to go out and play the Presidents Cup in his own backyard,” said Love, a former star at North Carolina and World Golf Hall of Fame member. “I keep saying that if Webb can have one good tournament before Wyndham he might be OK.”

Simpson, 36, lives just off the seventh hole at Quail Hollow. He’s been on the three winning President’s Cup teams and he’s also played on three Ryder Cup teams.

Love, who will play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit and also play in the Wyndham Championship next month, has been keenly watching both Zalatoris and Young this season.

“I was watching some of the Open (on Sunday) and I turned to my wife, Robin, and said ‘Are you ready for Will, Max (Homa) and Cameron?’” Love said about possible rookies on the team. “It’s going to be a new, young team so I don’t have that long to get to know those guys better.”

Young, 25, who is going for PGA Tour rookie of the year honors, keeps coming up big in big tournaments. His clutch eagle on the 18th hole on Sunday tied him for the lead briefly with eventual winner Cam Smith, who made a birdie putt just after Young’s eagle that secured the victory.

Young’s second place finish wasn’t a surprise to Love. Young, who shot a 65 on Sunday, moved from 21st in the points standings for the Presidents Cup team to 14th with his second-place showing at The Open.

“Just the way Cam holds up on big courses in big tournaments is impressive,” Love said. “It’s impressive when you get around the lead but he doesn’t just get there by chance. He's playing well, but especially where he’s playing well is what I've noticed.”

For Zalatoris, who finished tied 28th at the Open and was runner-up in the PGA Championship after losing to Justin Thomas in a playoff, he’s also been consistent and is ninth on the points' list. He's also 25 years old and he and Young were teammates at Wake Forest for Coach Jerry Haas.

“Will’s been the doing same thing, playing big in big tournaments and playing consistently,” Love said about Zalatoris, who like Young are both looking for that elusive PGA Tour victory.

Love said he’s had a lot of fun watching the season unfold, checking the points’ standings and trying to figure out who will be on the team. He has until the FedEx Cup playoffs at the BMW Championship in late August before the top six players are automatically on the team. He will then make six captain’s choices.

What makes this team different will be the LIV Golf tour members who aren’t eligible to play such as Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch and Kevin Na.

What Love doesn’t understand is why a few of them are still listed among the points list that the PGA of America puts out every week even though they aren’t eligible for the President’s Cup.

“It’s a big distraction and it’s just uncomfortable but I’m going to get the best 12 players and go play and it’s the PGA Tour that’s fighting the battle every day,” Love said. “What I said at the press room at the Senior Players is we are going to have 12 guys that are really committed to the PGA Tour and the Presidents Cup. Guys like Max Homa are dying to be on the team and four or five other guys as well, and Webb wants to play so bad in Charlotte he can’t stand it.

“It’s great to know we are going to have 12 guys who will be so ready to go and nobody will be wishy-washy.”

Because he’ll have such a young team Love said it’s important to get out and play in PGA Tour tournaments. His stops in Detroit and Greensboro will be more scouting trips than anything. It's likely that all three former Wake Forest golfers, Simpson, Zalatoris and Young will be in the Wyndham Championship field.

“I’m going to play in the Rocket then play in the fifth major for me and that’s the Wyndham,” said Love, who has won in Greensboro three times among his 20 PGA Tour victories with the last time winning in 2015. “I’ll play in the Rocket to get ready for the Wyndham. I’ve had good luck there in Greensboro.”

Love admits it will not be easy to make those six picks to round out his 12-man team.

“We’ve got tons of guys I’m pulling for and I hate that I have six picks because you can say that this or that guy should be on the team just because of his attitude and forget where he is in the points,” Love said.

Love said he remembers in the early years of the President’s Cup, where the U.S. has dominated over the international team 11-1-1, when Jack Nicklaus was the captain.

“Jack is a really smart guy and he said ‘why don’t the top 12 (in points) make the team and I don’t have to pick anybody?’” Love said about Nicklaus who was a captain four times. “Now that was smart because he didn’t have to call anybody.”