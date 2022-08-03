Golf fan turns journalist and asks the perfect question to J.T. Poston at Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO – J.T. Poston loved one of the questions asked from the assembled journalists on Wednesday morning at Sedgefield Country Club.

What made it such a good question was the fact that Poston had never heard it before.

Collin French, who is all of 14-years-old and is here this week as a cancer survivor thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, asked: “How does it feel to be the other J.T?”

Poston broke out into a big smile and wasn’t at all offended by the probing question. Since Justin Thomas is usually referred to J.T., it was a valid question.

“If there's somebody to be compared to or even in the same sentence as Justin Thomas, especially in the golf world, then probably doing something right, so I'm totally fine with it,” Thomas said. “We have a lot of fun with it.”

French, who is in remission from leukemia, his younger brother, Micah, and his mom, Kim, and his father, Adam, were given an inside look at the press conference. They were later taken to the course where Collin got to meet his golfing idol, Rickie Fowler.

"How does it feel being the other JT?"Make-A-Wish recipient Collin did not hold back in the press room with @JT_ThePostman 😂 pic.twitter.com/ftSjj4iel0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 3, 2022

The family is from Oakdale, California and even though Collin is in remission it was an important trip.

“It’s funny but we sort of don’t wait around anymore and we do things together without hesitation,” Adam said about what the family has been through.

When Collin was almost 11-years old he was diagnosed with leukemia but he’s doing fine now. His mom said it’s been a two-and-half year battle with treatments and hospitals but Collin has turned the corner.

“This has been great to get to see North Carolina and see this golf course,” Collin said. “And I’ve got to meet some of these pros so it’s been amazing.”

Collin has been playing golf since he was 8-years-old and says he watches on TV a lot.

“I love the game,” he said.

Even though Collin is a big fan of Fowler, who has been struggling with his game, Collin was realistic. “I know Rickie’s not going to win,” he said, “but he’s my favorite. And what I like about Rickie is he never gives up.”

As Poston left the interview room after the press conference was over he couldn’t resist. “He told me that was a great question,” Collin said.

Adam said seeing his son doing so much better and having the family together on this trip is a big deal.

“You know we used to sort of put things off for a rainy day,” he said, “but there’s no such thing anymore so we just want to appreciate everything. This has been great for Collin and us as a family.”