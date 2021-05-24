Here's my Phil Mickelson story, and it has nothing to do with golf

Everybody has a Phil Mickelson story, and here’s mine.
I’ve covered golf for the Winston-Salem Journal since 1998 with trips to several U.S. Opens (1999 at Pinehurst was my first), the Masters since 1998, the Wells Fargo Championship and the Wyndham Championship for several years.
This particular Phil story has nothing to do with golf, but everything to do with my late father-in-law, Gene Gerardi. He was a big Lefty fan while I tended to be more in tune with Tiger Woods' dominance.
We’d go back in forth in a friendly manor about the Tiger-Phil rivalry. It’s one of the things I miss about my father-in-law not being around anymore.
If there’s one thing I’ve been taught in journalism it’s that you never ask for an autograph from an athlete you are coving. Earlier in my journalism career I never asked Michael Jordan for an autograph if I covered one of his games, and never did it with Arnold Palmer, but I was certainly tempted.
The only time I did break the autograph rule was because of my father-in-law.
He died in October 2013 after a battle with leukemia and congestive heart failure, but it was in May 2012 that I broke my no-autograph policy.
In that Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, Mickelson finished in a tie for 26th, so he finished early that Sunday. I decided to wait near the valet parking lot near the front of the clubhouse. I had a notebook ready, and he happened to walk by alone.
As I approached him I told him about my father-in-law not doing well, and he would really love an autograph. Not only did Phil stop to sign my reporter’s notebook, he took it a step further.
“I’m really sorry to hear what your father-in-law is going through,” he said.
As I thanked him for his graciousness and the autograph he took off his golf hat, asked what my father-in-law’s name was, and signed his hat.
I said: “Wait, you don’t have to do that. That’s your hat that you just played in.”
Phil smiled and said: “You know how many of these I have?”
I stood there as Phil walked away and was overwhelmed with his gesture. He didn’t know me because I had just been one of the many reporter faces in the scrums of other reporters after many of his rounds through the years.
But what Phil did is just one of the many stories that have poured out about him through his outstanding Hall of Fame career. To see him win the PGA Championship at age 50 to become the oldest golfer to ever win a major meant a lot to me, my wife and our two children.
I’ll never forget that next day when I got home from the Wells Fargo with the autographed hat. My father-in-law was visiting us that weekend, so that morning I told him the story as our two children were making a mess at breakfast.
My father-in-law took the hat, and without missing a beat, quickly went upstairs to his room because he didn’t want any of his grandchildren’s oatmeal on his new hat.
We still have that hat, and we brought it out to look at it as a family after Phil’s win on Sunday. After all, Phil was Granddad’s favorite golfer.
Granddad wasn’t alone because Phil is a lot of people’s favorite golfer, and it sometimes has nothing to do with golf.
