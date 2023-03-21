Old Town Club’s history and tradition is rich, and Jim Ferree was a big part of it all.

Ferree, who grew up around Old Town, died last week at the age of 91 at his home in Hilton Head, S.C.

The former PGA Tour and Champions Tour golfer honed his skills at Old Town and around Winston-Salem after his family moved to the area in the 1940’s. The family moved to town after Jim’s father, Purvis, became the head professional. It was during that time a young Jim Ferree took to golf in a big way.

Ferree had such fond memories of Old Town that in 1999 he and his sister, Ann Humphrey, dedicated the 17th-hole bridge in memory of their father. A few years later Jim was recognized as an honorary member of Old Town.

Charles Frost, who is the director of golf at Old Town, first met Jim Ferree 21years ago and got to know him more seven years ago when Frost became the course’s fifth head pro.

“The Ferree name just adds so much to this club’s history,” Frost said about Old Town, which is No. 38 in the latest ranking for the top 100 courses in the United States according to Golf Digest. “A lot of clubs are very proud when you have accomplished players and guys who made a living playing golf come out of their club. But especially in this case with the legacy of Purvis and Jim, who are both in the Carolinas PGA Hall of Fame.”

Ferree played golf at Reynolds High School where he graduated in 1949, and then played at golf at North Carolina before embarking on a successful pro career. He also spent time in the Army before turning pro.

He was one of the founding golfers on the Champions Tour for those over the age of 50, and his trademark knickers and flat cap became the tour’s silhouette for the logo.

Ferree, who won 19 professional tournaments, won once on the PGA Tour and won twice on the Champions Tour. He later was head pro at the Savannah Inn and Country Club and Westmoreland Country Club. Late in his career he took a job as the head pro at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

In July of 2021 Ferree said he loved growing up in Winston-Salem and what it meant to play golf at Old Town all those years.

“I love that place,” Ferree told the Journal. “When I was a kid that’s all we did – play golf.”

Ferree, who is in the UNC hall of fame, came to Winston-Salem when he was 11-years-old when his father started at Old Town in 1942. Purvis was the head pro until 1965 and one of the club’s biggest tournaments every year is the Purvis Ferree Cup that is a competitive two-man team event.

Jim Ferree came back to play in it several times and was on the winning team twice.

When Ferree got out of the Army he came home to Winston-Salem and nearly decided to take a job with a local trucking company before his father talked him out of it.

“So my dad says ‘why don’t you think about pro golf?’” Ferree said in July of 2021. “But I had this job opportunity with McLean Trucking Company and I was going to take that. So then Mr. (Malcolm) McLean sort of talked me into trying pro golf also, and said that if in three years the pro golf thing didn’t work out I would still have a job.”

Pro golf did work out and he carved out a very good career in the game.

“I think it’s because I grew up right there at Old Town,” Ferree said in July of 2021. “I was a lucky kid. I had no idea golf would be my profession, but it worked out pretty well.”