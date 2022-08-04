John Huh's early-round 61 stands up at Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO — The early bird got most of the birdies at the Wyndham Championship as John Huh shot a career-best 9-under 61 in the first round at Sedgefield Country Club.

He did it from the first tee time of the day and finished his round at around 11:30 a.m.

A look ahead to Friday and a look back at Thursday:

About the second round

Golfers who jumped all over Sedgefield early in the day Thursday will play later in the day in the second round. The weather will likely be about the same.

The cut line will likely be low again, which is the norm at Sedgefield, a par-70 that plays to about 7,100 yards.

Keep an eye on Peter Malnati, Brandon Wu and Sedgefield member and Duke graduate Alex Smalley who all play early on Saturday and had outstanding rounds late on Friday afternoon.

How to follow

Tickets

Weather

High near 89; 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m.

On the air

6:45 a.m.: Wyndham Championship (ESPN+)

7:15 a.m.: Featured holes (ESPN+)

7:30 a.m.: Featured groups (ESPN+)

7:45 a.m.: Marquee group (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: Wyndham Championship (Peacock)

2 p.m.: Wyndham Championship (Golf)

2 p.m.: Featured groups and featured holes (ESPN+)

Information

How Huh did it

Huh, who had shot two 62s in previous Wyndhams, birdied the first hole then had six more in his round. And, oh yeah, he had an eagle on the 15th hole.

What he's saying

“I'm actually surprised I'm at the top of the leaderboard, to be quite honest with you. I didn't really feel my game was there, but it's one of those days where I took advantage of some good shots and good breaks.” – Huh.

Leaderboard

1. John Huh 61 (-9)

2. Sungjae Im 63 (-7)

T3. Peter Malnati 64 (-6)

T3 Brandon Wu 64 (-6)

T5. Brian Stuard 65 (-5)

T5. Cameron Percy 65 (-5)

T5. Aaron Wise 65 (-5)

T5. Austin Smotherman 65 (-5)

T5. Ben Kohles 65 (-5)

T5. Alex Smalley 65 (-5)

T5. Ryan Moore 65 (-5)

T5. Rafa Cabrera Bello 65 (-5)

Three things about Thursday

1. Among the headliners who excelled was J.T. Poston, the 2019 champion who shot a 4-under 66 with six birdies and two bogeys. He said he liked the way he hit the ball all day.

2. Temperatures heated up early, to 81 degrees by 8:30 a.m. and to the low 90s by noon.

3. Most of the pins on were tucked away on all 18 greens, which is about the only defense the course has against today’s PGA Tour players. Driving it in the fairway made it a lot easier, and Huh hit 10 of 14 fairways.

What they’re saying

“I'm here for the Wyndham Championship. I'm all about the PGA Tour right now. I'm going to refrain from anything more because I don't want to slight what this championship's all about, certainly what this sponsor's all about and certainly what the PGA Tour's all about. I applaud Mark Brazil, certainly Bobby Long and everybody here that does a great job, the volunteers, and I love coming back to Greensboro.” – Zach Johnson on LIV Golf.

"The part that's so great about Wake, the alumni that have gone there, it's such a great fraternity. Some of my favorite parts of Wake have really come almost after I left because we do our pro-am every other year and we do a dinner, and it's Curtis Strange, Lanny Wadkins, Jay Haas, Jerry Haas, Webb (Simpson), Bill (Haas), Scott Hoch, Gary Hallberg. I mean, all these guys that have — Billy Andrade is another one. The list goes on and on. It's really three, four, five guys a decade basically." – Wake Forest alum Will Zalatoris on the Demon Deaacons' place in the game.

“My whole team is just kind of like not giving it any energy, if that makes sense. We're out here and we're trying to win tournaments, and that's kind of what we're focusing on and we're just trying to not get caught up in all the drama because there’s a lot of it.” – Aaron Wise, 26, on LIV.

“The hurdle I kind of had to get over was the way I won '19 was pretty much playing perfect golf, no bogeys. I just put too much pressure in the years after trying to come out and be too perfect.” – Poston his his first round.

“I didn’t hit the driver as good as I did the first three days. And we talked about that about hitting fairways out here…. If we can hit fairways tomorrow we can easily shoot 3 or 4 under.” – Old Town Club assistant pro Tommy Gibson, a Mount Airy resident, after a 2-over 72.

“I just didn’t play well. I’ve played a lot of tournament golf, and I’ll have to get it going or it will be a short week.” – Harold Varner after an even-par round.

Noteworthy

The Atlanta Braves' World Series trophy was put on display at the Truist Fan Pavilion for fans to see and get photos on Thursday afternoon. The Braves play in Truist Park, and Truist CEO Bill Rogers spoke at a Wyndham Championship-sponsored breakfast at High Point University on Thursday morning.

Sungjae Im, who fired a 63, had two eagles, on both of the par-5s. He eagled No. 5 and 15, then he birdied Nos. 16 and 17.

At 4 p.m., or 5 o'clock somewhere, Margaritaville was nearly full near the practice putting green. A band played, and fans tried to find shade.

Ricky Barnes struggled to a 4-over 74 but made a fan’s day by giving away two golf balls as he walked to the scorer’s tent. He also gave his golf hat to a teenager waiting by the rope.

Stat of the day

Davis Love teed off in his 25th appearance in a tournament he has won three times. Love, who shot even par, has the third-most appearances in tournament history. Sam Snead, who won in Greensboro eight times, made 34 starts here, and Fuzzy Zoeller is second with 26 starts.