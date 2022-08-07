Joohyung 'Tom' Kim derails the rest of the field to win Wyndham Championship going away

GREENSBORO – Joohyung Kim, a 20-year-old rising star, prefers to go by Tom. Now, you can also call him a PGA Tour winner after he railroaded the rest of the field on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship.

Kim fired a sizzling 9-under 61 to win going away at Sedgefield Country Club by five shots over Sungjae Im and John Huh. Not bad for somebody who had a quadruple-bogey 8 on the first hole Thursday.

All he did in the next 71 holes was shoot 24 under to finish at 20 under.

Kim goes by the name Tom because of his love of “Thomas & Friends,” the series of children’s books and TV shows that features Thomas the Tank Engine. In the books, Thomas is prone to get into trouble for trying too hard.

Kim made all the fellow locomotives on the island of Sodor proud of how well he played.

“I loved the show as a kid,” said Kim, who was born in South Korea but now lives in Dallas. “I haven't watched it or anything (lately), but apparently I really loved the train. I was like, 'You know what, I'm going to name myself Thomas.'”

Kim, who speaks three languages and who has lived in China, Australia, Thailand and the Philippines, had his putter working all day despite how heavy it felt.

“I felt like my putter weighed 200 pounds out there,” he said.

He moved early in his round when he birdied the second, third and fourth holes then eagled the fifth hole. Kim got it to 20 under with a birdie on 16 and was never threatened.

Kim became the second youngest to win on the PGA Tour since World War II; Jordan Spieth, at age 19, won in 2013 at the John Deere Classic. Kim is the first player who was born in the 21st century to get a victory on the PGA Tour and is the youngest in the 83-tournament history at the Tour's fourth-oldest stop.

The baby-faced Kim says he does shave and said he wished he had Sunday morning because of all of the media interviews that came with his victory. The victory was his only path to this season's FedEx Cup playoffs, which will begin Thursday in Memphis, Tenn., and gives him full-time PGA Tour membership.

Kim, who went into the tournament ranked 39th in the world, has six international victories. While many might be surprised at his rapid ascent, the confident Kim is not.

“I've expected so much of myself and so does my team,” he said. “We expect the highest. And it hasn't been the easiest. It might look easy for a lot of people, but it's a lot of work behind the scenes. ...

“This is just a start for me and I still have so much I want to accomplish,” Kim said. “I bought the car, we bought the car, we just need to drive it, so hopefully I keep pushing that pedal.”

While Thomas was a favorite of Kim when he was 5, he nearly chose another nickname.

“I was a big 'Toy Story' fan, so I almost named myself Buzz Lightyear,” he said with a broad smile.

No, Tom works just fine.