Kenny Flynn fired a 1 under 71 at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville to grab the lead on Thursday in the 62nd Forsyth Senior Championship.

Flynn heads into Friday’s final round at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course with a two-shot lead on Gregor Howard and Chris Ingram, who each shot 73. All three golfers are going for their first Forsyth Senior title. Flynn won the Forsyth Championship three times.

Kevin Logan, who finished one shot behind winner Chris Logan last year, shot 74 with Chris Logan next at 75. Mark Harper, Jon Southern, Tim Tuttle and Lance Link also shot 75 and are four shots behind Flynn with one round to play.

In the Super Seniors Division, John Hampton shot 68 with Arlis Pike and Hugh Quinn each shooting a 71. Jim Blaylock and Sonny Kiger each shot 74.

62nd Forsyth Senior Championship

Pine Knolls (Par-72, 6,500 yards)

Kenny Flynn 71

Gregor Howard 73

Chris Ingram 73

Kevin Logan 74

Mark Harper 75

Chris Logan 75

Jon Southern 75

Tim Tuttle 75

Lance Link 75

Brad Helms 76

Todd Brown 76

Sammy Evans 76

Larry Kiger 76

Glenn Levine 76

Dewayne Blakely 77

Randy Beeson 77

Mark Marion 77

Chris Martin 78

Flagge Stanfield 78

Pete Howard 78

Joey Howard 78

Russ Patterson 80

Lee Noble 81

Wil Pulliam 81

Mitch Young 81

Rich Culler 82

Gerald Edwards 82

Jeff Norris 82

Michael Sweeney 84

Tony Whitt 87

Joe Crocker 89

Michael Charles 91

Greg Blakely 98

Super Seniors Flight

(Par-72, 5,500 yards)

John Hampton 68

Arlis Pike 71

Hugh Quinn 71

Jim Blaylock 74

Sonny Kiger 74

Randy Yates 78

Gordon Caviness 81

C.T. Sams 81

Bob Sapp 81

Larry Stephenson 81

John Welch 83

Steven Blakely 90

Michael Ford 90

Dan Eldridge 92

Chevol Davis 118