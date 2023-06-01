Kenny Flynn fired a 1 under 71 at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville to grab the lead on Thursday in the 62nd Forsyth Senior Championship.
Flynn heads into Friday’s final round at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course with a two-shot lead on Gregor Howard and Chris Ingram, who each shot 73. All three golfers are going for their first Forsyth Senior title. Flynn won the Forsyth Championship three times.
Kevin Logan, who finished one shot behind winner Chris Logan last year, shot 74 with Chris Logan next at 75. Mark Harper, Jon Southern, Tim Tuttle and Lance Link also shot 75 and are four shots behind Flynn with one round to play.
In the Super Seniors Division, John Hampton shot 68 with Arlis Pike and Hugh Quinn each shooting a 71. Jim Blaylock and Sonny Kiger each shot 74.
62nd Forsyth Senior Championship
Pine Knolls (Par-72, 6,500 yards)
Kenny Flynn 71
Gregor Howard 73
Chris Ingram 73
Kevin Logan 74
Mark Harper 75
Chris Logan 75
Jon Southern 75
Tim Tuttle 75
Lance Link 75
Brad Helms 76
Todd Brown 76
Sammy Evans 76
Larry Kiger 76
Glenn Levine 76
Dewayne Blakely 77
Randy Beeson 77
Mark Marion 77
Chris Martin 78
Flagge Stanfield 78
Pete Howard 78
Joey Howard 78
Russ Patterson 80
Lee Noble 81
Wil Pulliam 81
Mitch Young 81
Rich Culler 82
Gerald Edwards 82
Jeff Norris 82
Michael Sweeney 84
Tony Whitt 87
Joe Crocker 89
Michael Charles 91
Greg Blakely 98
Super Seniors Flight
(Par-72, 5,500 yards)
John Hampton 68
Arlis Pike 71
Hugh Quinn 71
Jim Blaylock 74
Sonny Kiger 74
Randy Yates 78
Gordon Caviness 81
C.T. Sams 81
Bob Sapp 81
Larry Stephenson 81
John Welch 83
Steven Blakely 90
Michael Ford 90
Dan Eldridge 92
Chevol Davis 118
336-727-4081
@johndellWSJ