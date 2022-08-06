Kenny Flynn maintains lead at 75th Forsyth Championship heading into Sunday's final round

Kenny Flynn shot an even-par 72 on Saturday in the 75th Forsyth Championship and remains in the lead after two rounds.

Flynn, who is 7 under for the tournament, has a four-shot lead over Reece Venable, who fired a 1 under 70 on Saturday. Flynn shot a 64 on Friday at Reynolds Park.

Jeremy Ray shot 71 and Paul McLean shot 69, with both of them five shots back heading into Sunday’s final round at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.

Defending champion Michael Robb shot 70 and is six shots back, while three-time Forsyth Championship winner Chris Logan shot 74 and is seven shots back going into the final round.

Flynn, a two-time winner of the Forysth Championship, will be trying to win it for a third time. If he can hold on for the win he would tie Logan, Ron Morgan, Arlis Pike, Tim Saylor and Uly Grisette, who all won the tournament three times.

Walter Hall won the most titles with six, while Lester Kimber, for whom the winning trophy is named, as well as Bob Galloway, each won the title four times.

Flynn will tee off at 9:10 a.m. in the final foursome of the day, along with McLean, Ray and Venable.

Pine Knolls Golf Club

Saturday (Par-72)

Kenny Flynn;64-72-136

Reece Venable;70-70-140

Jeremy Ray;70-71-141

Paul McLean;72-69-141

Michael Robb;72-70-142

Chris Logan;69-74-143

Justin Franklin;71-73-144

Kevin Logan;76-68-144

Joel Stiles;74-71-145

Sam Haggas;77-68-145

Stephen Holt;76-70-146

Lance Link;75-72-147

Todd Brown;76-71-147

Dewayne Blakely;74-74-148

Mark Harper;74-75-149

Ty Scott;76-73-149

Brad Helms;76-74-150

Matt Everhart;73-78-151

Ben Burkhalter;76-76-152

Cody Mitchell;80-72-152

Greg Einstein;74-79-153

Jason Fulp;75-78-153

Braden Gay;80-73-153

Charlie Mensh;79-76-155

Germane Crowell;80-75-155

James Allison;81-75-156

Adam Vannoy;77-80-157

Dillon Wilson;80-77-157

Kenneth Kneisel;86-75-161

Cory James;81-81-162

Booster Thomas;79-83-162

Andrew Danley;88-79-167