Kenny Flynn maintains lead at 75th Forsyth Championship heading into Sunday's final round

Kenny Flynn shot an even-par 72 on Saturday in the 75th Forsyth Championship and remains in the lead after two rounds.
Flynn, who is 7 under for the tournament, has a four-shot lead over Reece Venable, who fired a 1 under 70 on Saturday. Flynn shot a 64 on Friday at Reynolds Park.
Jeremy Ray shot 71 and Paul McLean shot 69, with both of them five shots back heading into Sunday’s final round at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.
Defending champion Michael Robb shot 70 and is six shots back, while three-time Forsyth Championship winner Chris Logan shot 74 and is seven shots back going into the final round.
Flynn, a two-time winner of the Forysth Championship, will be trying to win it for a third time. If he can hold on for the win he would tie Logan, Ron Morgan, Arlis Pike, Tim Saylor and Uly Grisette, who all won the tournament three times.
Walter Hall won the most titles with six, while Lester Kimber, for whom the winning trophy is named, as well as Bob Galloway, each won the title four times.
Flynn will tee off at 9:10 a.m. in the final foursome of the day, along with McLean, Ray and Venable.
Pine Knolls Golf Club
Saturday (Par-72)
Kenny Flynn;64-72-136
Reece Venable;70-70-140
Jeremy Ray;70-71-141
Paul McLean;72-69-141
Michael Robb;72-70-142
Chris Logan;69-74-143
Justin Franklin;71-73-144
Kevin Logan;76-68-144
Joel Stiles;74-71-145
Sam Haggas;77-68-145
Stephen Holt;76-70-146
Lance Link;75-72-147
Todd Brown;76-71-147
Dewayne Blakely;74-74-148
Mark Harper;74-75-149
Ty Scott;76-73-149
Brad Helms;76-74-150
Matt Everhart;73-78-151
Ben Burkhalter;76-76-152
Cody Mitchell;80-72-152
Greg Einstein;74-79-153
Jason Fulp;75-78-153
Braden Gay;80-73-153
Charlie Mensh;79-76-155
Germane Crowell;80-75-155
James Allison;81-75-156
Adam Vannoy;77-80-157
Dillon Wilson;80-77-157
Kenneth Kneisel;86-75-161
Cory James;81-81-162
Booster Thomas;79-83-162
Andrew Danley;88-79-167
