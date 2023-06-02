CLEMMONS – Kenny Flynn, the Grizzly Adams of the amateur golf scene around these parts, bagged himself another tournament title on Friday at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.

Flynn, 53, who hasn’t had a haircut in years and has one of the longer beards you'll see, shot a 1 over 71 to win the 62nd Forsyth Senior Championship by five shots over Chris Ingram.

Heading to the back nine Flynn had a commanding eight-shot lead but was a little wobbly coming down the stretch. A double bogey on 18, however, didn’t hurt thanks to having such a big lead.

“I didn’t think about Greg Norman because there was no Nick Faldo around,” Flynn said laughing in referring to Norman coughing up a large lead at the Masters in 1996. “I knew I had the big lead, and I just sort of tried to keep it in play and keep it in front of me. If I could do that I thought I could win it.”

Flynn, who won the Forsyth Championship last summer, now has the trophies for each tournament as he won the John Goins Trophy on Friday. The Forsyth Championship will be played in mid-August and Flynn will certainly have plenty of confidence as he tries to win it again.

“This was my third try at the Senior,” Flynn said. “I really played the front side well on both days but the back sides were a little different story.”

In Thursday’s first round at Pine Knolls he shot a 1 under 71 but played his best golf on the front side. And on Friday he shot 3 under 32 on the front side to open up that eight-shot lead.

“If I could play just the front nines of tournaments nobody would beat me,” Flynn joked.

Ingram, 63, was a distant second to Flynn after shooting a 74 and has now finished in the top five in the Forsyth Senior the last three years. He was also second three years ago.

“I might say some words you might not want to hear,” Ingram said afterwards when asked to talk about his round. “I was just trying to get into a flow and I didn’t play the front as well as I should have. I came up short on a few shots but I wasn’t really thinking about (Flynn) and I was just trying to get in a rhythm.

"He got off to a strong start but Kenny was just consistent and all I could do was try to get into my game.”

Finishing tied for third were Lance Link (73) and Glenn Levine (72), who were six shots back.

Flynn birdied his first hole, then two more as he made the turn at 3 under for the day. He added a birdie on 10 but gave it back with a bogey on 11. He also bogeyed 12 but birdied the par-5 14 before struggling on his final four holes.

“I didn’t exactly win it going away,” Flynn said.

He bogeyed 15 and 16 and made par on 17 before hooking his drive out of bounds on 18 into the driving range. He eventually made an 8 footer for double bogey and the five-shot win.

“I hit the ball well for two days, but not very well on those last few holes,” Flynn said.

For Ingram, he says it’s not disappointing to finish so high the last three years but he would like to break through and win it.

“I thought my time was this year,” Ingram said. “Things weren’t going well and I just tried to keep going.”

Flynn is looking forward to August’s Forsyth Championship, which has been shortened from 54 holes to 36 holes to try and draw a bigger field.

“Maybe it will be an advantage for us old guys since we are just playing two days for the Forsyth,” Flynn said, "but that also leaves no room for error.”

In the Super Seniors Division John Hampton won the Dick Butler Trophy as he beat Hugh Quinn in a one-hole playoff. Hampton was the first-round leader as Quinn caught him at the end of regulation.

Quinn, however, said he struggled on the playoff hole with a double bogey. “I missed that hole up,” Quinn said.

Hampton shot 75 on Friday and Quinn shot 72. Finishing third was Jim Blaylock who shot 77.