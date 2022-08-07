Kenny Flynn wins his third Forsyth Championship with a 73 in the final round at Tanglewood Park

Kenny Flynn shot a 3 over 73 on Sunday at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course that was good enough to win the 75th Forsyth Championship.

It was Flynn’s third Forsyth title as he beat defending champion Michael Robb by six shots. Robb also shot 73 as he was trying to win back-to-back titles.

Justin Franklin (72) and Stephen Holt (70) tied for third and were seven shots behind Flynn.

Flynn’s third Forsyth title ties him with Chris Logan, Ron Morgan, Arlis Pike, Tim Saylor and Uly Grisette.

Flynn led the entire 54 holes after opening with a 7 under 64 at Reynolds Park then shooting even-par 72 at Pine Knolls on Saturday.

Flynn won his other two titles in 2000 and 2011.

In the other flight that was called the Forsyth Open which played a different set of tees Arlis Pike was the winner after shooting rounds of 71-72-76.

75th Forsyth Championship

Tanglewood Park

Champions Course (Par 70)

Kenny Flynn 64-72-73-209

Michael Robb 72-70-73-215

Justin Franklin 71-73-72-216

Stephen Holt 76-70-70-216

Chris Logan 69-74-74-217

Dewayne Blakely 74-74-71-219

Paul McLean 72-69-79-220

Reece Venable 70-70-82-222

Joel Stiles 74-71-77-222

Sam Haggas 77-68-77-222

Kevin Logan 76-68-79-223

Matt Everhart 73-78-72-223

Brad Helms 76-74-74-224

Ty Scott 76-73-76-225

Dillon Wilson 80-77-68-225

Ben Burkhalter 76-76-74-226

Todd Brown 76-71-80-227

Lance Link 75-72-81-228

Mark Harper 74-75-79-228

Greg Einstein 74-79-75-228

James Allison 81-75-72-228

Charlie Mensh 79-76-77-232

Cody Mitchell 80-72-81-233

Braden Gay 80-73-80-233

Jason Fulp 75-78-81-234

Germane Crowell 80-75-81-236

Adam Vannoy 77-80-80-237

Cory James 81-81-80-242

Kenneth Kneisel 86-75-87-248

Andrew Danley 88-79-84-251

Booster Thomas 79-83-92-254