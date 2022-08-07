Kenny Flynn wins his third Forsyth Championship with a 73 in the final round at Tanglewood Park

Kenny Flynn shot a 3 over 73 on Sunday at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course that was good enough to win the 75th Forsyth Championship.
It was Flynn’s third Forsyth title as he beat defending champion Michael Robb by six shots. Robb also shot 73 as he was trying to win back-to-back titles.
Justin Franklin (72) and Stephen Holt (70) tied for third and were seven shots behind Flynn.
Flynn’s third Forsyth title ties him with Chris Logan, Ron Morgan, Arlis Pike, Tim Saylor and Uly Grisette.
Flynn led the entire 54 holes after opening with a 7 under 64 at Reynolds Park then shooting even-par 72 at Pine Knolls on Saturday.
Flynn won his other two titles in 2000 and 2011.
In the other flight that was called the Forsyth Open which played a different set of tees Arlis Pike was the winner after shooting rounds of 71-72-76.
75th Forsyth Championship
Tanglewood Park
Champions Course (Par 70)
Kenny Flynn 64-72-73-209
Michael Robb 72-70-73-215
Justin Franklin 71-73-72-216
Stephen Holt 76-70-70-216
Chris Logan 69-74-74-217
Dewayne Blakely 74-74-71-219
Paul McLean 72-69-79-220
Reece Venable 70-70-82-222
Joel Stiles 74-71-77-222
Sam Haggas 77-68-77-222
Kevin Logan 76-68-79-223
Matt Everhart 73-78-72-223
Brad Helms 76-74-74-224
Ty Scott 76-73-76-225
Dillon Wilson 80-77-68-225
Ben Burkhalter 76-76-74-226
Todd Brown 76-71-80-227
Lance Link 75-72-81-228
Mark Harper 74-75-79-228
Greg Einstein 74-79-75-228
James Allison 81-75-72-228
Charlie Mensh 79-76-77-232
Cody Mitchell 80-72-81-233
Braden Gay 80-73-80-233
Jason Fulp 75-78-81-234
Germane Crowell 80-75-81-236
Adam Vannoy 77-80-80-237
Cory James 81-81-80-242
Kenneth Kneisel 86-75-87-248
Andrew Danley 88-79-84-251
Booster Thomas 79-83-92-254
336-727-4081