Kenny Flynn wins his third Forsyth Championship with a 73 in the final round at Tanglewood Park

Kenny Flynn shot a 3 over 73 on Sunday at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course that was good enough to win the 75th Forsyth Championship.

It was Flynn’s third Forsyth title as he beat defending champion Michael Robb by six shots. Robb also shot 73 as he was trying to win back-to-back titles.

Justin Franklin (72) and Stephen Holt (70) tied for third and were seven shots behind Flynn.

Flynn’s third Forsyth title ties him with Chris Logan, Ron Morgan, Arlis Pike, Tim Saylor and Uly Grisette.

Flynn led the entire 54 holes after opening with a 7 under 64 at Reynolds Park then shooting even-par 72 at Pine Knolls on Saturday.

Flynn won his other two titles in 2000 and 2011.

In the other flight that was called the Forsyth Open which played a different set of tees Arlis Pike was the winner after shooting rounds of 71-72-76.

75th Forsyth Championship

Tanglewood Park

Champions Course (Par 70)

Kenny Flynn 64-72-73-209

Michael Robb 72-70-73-215

Justin Franklin 71-73-72-216

Stephen Holt 76-70-70-216

Chris Logan 69-74-74-217

Dewayne Blakely 74-74-71-219

Paul McLean 72-69-79-220

Reece Venable 70-70-82-222

Joel Stiles 74-71-77-222

Sam Haggas 77-68-77-222

Kevin Logan 76-68-79-223

Matt Everhart 73-78-72-223

Brad Helms 76-74-74-224

Ty Scott 76-73-76-225

Dillon Wilson 80-77-68-225

Ben Burkhalter 76-76-74-226

Todd Brown 76-71-80-227

Lance Link 75-72-81-228

Mark Harper 74-75-79-228

Greg Einstein 74-79-75-228

James Allison 81-75-72-228

Charlie Mensh 79-76-77-232

Cody Mitchell 80-72-81-233

Braden Gay 80-73-80-233

Jason Fulp 75-78-81-234

Germane Crowell 80-75-81-236

Adam Vannoy 77-80-80-237

Cory James 81-81-80-242

Kenneth Kneisel 86-75-87-248

Andrew Danley 88-79-84-251

Booster Thomas 79-83-92-254

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Past Forsyth Championship Winners

Year: Winner

2022: Kenny Flynn

2021: Michael Robb

2020: Brandon Einstein

2019: Stuart Fuller

2018: Dan Walters

2017: Uly Grisette

2016: Josh Nichols

2015: Josh Nichols

2014: Chandler White

2013: Chris Cassetta

2012: Jeremy Ray

2011: Kenny Flynn

2010: Chris Cassetta

2009: Uly Grisette

2008: Uly Grisette

2007: Richard Giles

2006: Mark Kriston

2005: Chris Logan

2004: Robert Wooten

2003: John Kelley

2002: Jason Harris

2001: Chris Logan

2000: Kenny Flynn

1999: Tim Saylor

1998: Eric Lawhon

1997: Chris Logan

1996: Tim Saylor

1995: Arlis Pike

1994: Tim Saylor

1993: Marty Griffin

1992: Arlis Pike

1991: Walter Hall

1990: Arlis Pike

1989: Chris Cooper

1988: Claude Lawhon

1987: Lester Kimber

1986: David Roper

1985: Lester Kimber

1984: Walter Hall

1983: Ron Morgan

1982: Walter Hall

1981: Walter Hall

1980: Lester Kimber

1979: Lester Kimber

1978: Ron Morgan

1977: Tommy Sparks

1976: Kevin King

1975: Bob Clark

1974: Bob Cornish

1973: Freddy Einstein

1972: Morris Weisner

1971: Ron Morgan

1970: Walter Hall

1969: Walter Hall

1968: Leonard Thompson

1967: Jerry Norman

1966: Joe Johnson

1965: Charles Martin

1964: Charles Finwall

1963: Bob Galloway

1962: Bob Galloway

1961: Cotton Tatum

1960: Bob Galloway

1959: Bob Galloway

1958: Gus Poindexter

1957: Bill Tise

1956: A.G. Wright

1955: Jim Ferree

1954: Jim Ferree

1953: Joe Bullins

1952: Joe Correll

1951: Stub Sapp

1950: Bailey Glenn

1949: Bailey Glenn

1948: Ed Bullock

Most Titles

Six: Walter Hall

Four: Lester Kimber, Bob Galloway

Three: Chris Logan, Kenny Flynn, Ron Morgan, Arlis Pike, Tim Saylor, Uly Grisette

