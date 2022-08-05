Kenny Flynn's 64 gives him first-round lead in 75th Forsyth Championship

Three former Forysth Championship winners are at or near the top of the leaderboard in the 75th edition of the tournament.

In Friday’s opening round at Reynolds Park, Kenny Flynn shot a 7 under 64 and has a five shot-lead on Chris Logan, who shot a 69. Flynn is a two-time winner of the tournament and Logan has won it three times.

Jeremy Ray, also a past champion, shot 70 and is six shots back. Ray is tied with Reece Veneable for third place heading into Saturday’s second round at Pine Knolls in Kernersville.

Sunday’s final round will be played at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.

Justin Franklin shot even par while defending champion Michael Robb and Paul McLean each shot 72.

Friday’s First Round

Reynolds Park (Par-71)

Kenny Flynn;64

Chris Logan;69

Jeremy Ray;70

Reece Venable;70

Justin Franklin;71

Paul McLean;72

Michael Robb;72

Matt Everhart;73

Dewayne Blakely;74

Greg Einstein;74

Mark Harper;74

Joel Stiles;74

Jason Fulp;75

Lance Link;75

Todd Brown;76

Ben Burkhalter;76

Brad Helms;76

Stephen Holt;76

Kevin Logan;76

Ty Scott;76

Sam Haggas;77

Adam Vannoy;77

Booster Thomas;79

Charlie Mensh;79

Germane Crowell;80

Braden Gay;80

Cody Mitchell;80

Dillon Wilson;80

James Allison;81

Cory James;83

Kenneth Kneisel;86

Andrew Danley;88

Russ Patterson;WD