Kevin Kisner will be back to defend Wyndham Championship title next month at Sedgefield Country Club

GREENSBORO – The landscape in professional golf, especially surrounding the PGA Tour, has certainly changed since Kevin Kisner won the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in August 2021.

The LIV Golf tour has been on the forefront of golf's divide.

“It’s out there and we know it,” said Kisner, who will return to Greensboro to try to defend his title next month. “But I’m fully behind the PGA Tour and that’s what I’m focusing on. It’s certainly something that is part of the game of golf now.”

Kisner is 32nd in FedEx Cup points and is ranked 32nd in the world as the PGA Tour goes into its final three regular-season events before the three-week FedEx Cup playoffs.

He just returned from The Open, where he shot a 65 on Saturday and tied for 21st.

"That Saturday was pretty special, and I got it to 6 under on the front," Kisner said.

Kisner has four PGA Tour wins in nearly 400 starts and says he knows to cherish each one of those victories. He didn't do too well defending the other three titles – “I stink at it," he admits – but will try to change that.

“You can’t take anything for granted, and it’s one of the biggest wins of my career so it’s going to be fun to back out there and I’m excited,” Kisner said.

Kisner joked that since he beat five other golfers in the playoff, his record in playoffs should be 5-5 instead of 1-5.

“Getting into the playoff and all that was going on, you didn’t really have time to think about the pressure," he said. "You’re watching golf, trying to figure out what was going on, all these guys had putts to make birdie there on 18. I knew that I had a pretty good shot at making my putt. It was one of those putts you dream about having, three and a half, four feet, right edge, just get it going, so I wasn't too consumed with the pressure on my putt.

“It’s a crazy way to break the no-wins-in-playoff streak, but it was a fun week, awesome week.”

Bobby Powell, the tournament director, and Mark Brazil, the executive tournament director, have talked at length about the LIV Golf tour. Golfers who enter those events are not allowed to play on the PGA Tour.

“I know who not to talk to about coming, and it’s obvious,” Brazil said. “Bobby (Powell) and have talked, and we are well-positioned with our place on the schedule as any other tournament out there. We’ve never really relied on one big name. ... We’ve been about celebrating the guys that come every year like Brandt (Snedeker), Davis (Love) and Webb (Simpson).”

The Wyndham Championship’s long relationship with the American Junior Golf Association, Brazil said, has been a big part of recruiting the field each year.

“That connection with the AJGA as those guys move to pro golf gives us a chance to introduce those guys when they get to our tournament. We’ve had so many guys win their first PGA Tour tournament here and we’re proud of that,” he said.

Powell, who has moved into a more prominent role with the tournament, said the Wyndham Championship would honor the late Charlie Sifford, who would have turned 100 years old in June. Sifford died in 2015.

The flag on the second hole will be different than the others as a way to honor Sifford. It’s something the PGA Tour is doing all year to honor Sifford, who broke the color barrier on the tour. He was also the first Black person to play in the Greater Greensboro Open in 1961 and the first to play in a tournament in the South.

“We’re excited to be able to honor Charlie Sifford with what the tour has done this year,” Powell said. “We’ll have more details on that as we get closer to tournament week.”