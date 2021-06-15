Luke Coyle, William Jennings sit atop leaderboard at the AJGA's Wyndham Invitational

Luke Coyle of Campbellsville, Kentucky and William Jennings of Greenville, South Carolina set the pace in the first round of the AJGA’s Wyndham Invitational on Tuesday as each fired a 69 to share the lead.

The two shot 3 under at Sedgefield Country Club to begin the 72-hole tournament which ends on Friday.

Sihan Sandhu of Pinehurst and Jean-Philippe Parr of Canada and Eric Lee of Fullerton, California shot 68 and are one shot behind.

Byungho Lee of Plano, Texas was the only other player to break par as he shot 1 under 69 and is alone in sixth place.

Among those who finished at even-par is Max Ford of Peachtree Corners, Ga. His twin brother, David, won the tournament last year but he’s not playing in this week’s tournament.

The tournament's second round will be on Wednesday.

