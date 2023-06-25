As comebacks go, Maple Chase Golf & Country Club is a good one.

It wasn’t that long ago when the 18-hole course was nicknamed “Pine Broke” thanks to low member-ship numbers and debt that was growing. Back then the course was called Pine Brook Country Club, which first opened in 1954 off of Germanton Road in northern Winston-Salem.

Thanks to Lynn Murphy’s purchase of the club 10 years ago, Maple Chase is thriving with more nearly 400 members. When Pine Brook was sold there were around 100 members hanging on despite the uncertainly of what might happen next.

One of Murphy’s first objectives when he purchased the club from the members was to improve the food, something that wasn’t hard to do since he owns multiple restaurants in Winston-Salem.

The next task was getting Maple Chase to be profitable and that meant improving a golf course that the members could be proud of. The original designer and first golf pro at the course in the mid-1950s was Ellis Maples, one of the big names in the design business.

In the 10 years that Murphy has owned it the course has gone through a few alterations and there’s been plenty of cleanup from a tree project of several years ago. At one point a lumber company came in to cut down and haul away trees that would give the Pine Brook some much needed revenue.

A lot of the cleanup from that project, however, was never completed until Murphy and the general manager at the time, Mark Slawter, got it done. Slawter, a Winston-Salem native and former golfer at N.C. State who played professional for a while, helped raise the statue of Maple Chase.

Also helping with the course regain its form was greens superintendent Len Fawcett, who retired last year.

Murphy’s son, Shannon, is now the general manager and Paul Allen is the head professional. Getting a tee time is a lot harder than it used to be. One longtime member complained about the lack of tee times, but then shook his head and said: “I guess that’s a good problem to have considering how it used to be.”

Brad Luebchow, a teaching pro at Maple Chase for the last 14 years, heads up an outstanding junior program. On a recent hot day after a week-long junior camp his students celebrated with a traditional water balloon shenanigans on the practice range.

“I would say the biggest the biggest change is the club culture,” said Leubchow, a Winston-Salem native who has grown up around the game and a youngster learned the game playing at Hillcrest and Grandview, public courses that are long gone from our area. “It’s just unique because you come out here and there is music playing on the putting green (from a speaker system) and on the range. It just doesn’t feel stuffy and it makes for a great golfing atmosphere.”

There are three country clubs in Winston-Salem with Old Town Club and Forsyth Country Club located closer to downtown. Both have sustained memberships and great history, but Maple Chase’s goal isn’t to compete with those two clubs, according to Leubchow.

Old Town Club is ranked No. 54 in the latest Golf Digest rankings of America's Top 100 courses. Forsyth Country Club is No. 23 in the state, according to the N.C. Golf Panel rankings.

Leubchow credits Lynn Murphy, an avid golfer, with making the subtle changes that helped move the club in the right direction.

“It’s come a long way since the Pine Broke days,” Leubchow said. “Lynn changed the name and sort just said ‘let’s give this a shot and start from scratch.’”

There are plans to renovate the course, and add other amenities for the members including adding pickelball courts.

Leubchow admits that COVID-19 did play a part on adding members because Maple Chase never closed its course.

“People flocked to all the courses around here because there wasn’t nothing else to do,” Leubchow said, “and I think a lot of those people have stuck to playing golf so that’s a good thing.”

Just off to the side of the range a building is being added that will be the home Leubchow’s teaching area. There will be a simulator and a hit-ting bay that can be used in the cold whether so he can continue to teach.

While he loves teaching the junior golfers he also teaches adults the game. He’s passing on the love of the game that he fostered growing up around this area.

“My very first golf job as a kid was at Grandview working for Mark (Har-tis) and Harold (Kincaid) who also were at Reynolds Park for a long time,” said Leubchow, who played golf at West Forsyth and at Campbell. “This is a great area for golf and I love it.”

More accolades for Wake’s Kuehn

Rachel Kuehn, who helped Wake Forest win the national championship in women’s golf, received another honor earlier this month by being named the ACC’s Scholar Athlete of the Year, one of the top honors in the ACC.

Not only did Coach Kim Lewellen’s team win the school’s first national championship, all five starters – Kuehn, Lauren Walsh, Emilia Migliaccio, Carolina Chacarra and Mimi Rhodes – were named on the ACC’s All-Academic Team.

Kuehn, who has graduated but has another year of eligibility and will play as a graduate student next season, is the two-time ACC Player of the Year and a four-time All-America. She’s won six titles in her career and has a chance to catch Stephanie Neill Harner for the career-leader in wins at Wake Forest. Harner had 10 wins for the Demon Deacons.

Kuehen’s six wins ties her with her mother, Brenda Corrie Kuehn.

This was the first time in program history that five golfers earned All-Academic honors.

Around the green

Morgan Ketchum, a Reagan graduate who finished her freshman season at Virginia Tech, was also named to the ACC All-Academic team. Ketchum led the Hokies this past season with a 72.45 scoring average and tied for eighth in the ACC Championships and tied for fourth in regional play. Her scoring average was the second best in school history and the top mark for a freshman in school history….

Kuehn and Michael Brennan of Wake Forest both gained some valuable experience in pro tournaments earlier this month. Brennan, who will be a senior this fall, qualified for the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club and shot 74-75 to miss the cut. Kuehn, who played on a sponsor’s exemption in Michigan on the LPGA Tour, shot 69-74 and missed making the cut by just one shot….