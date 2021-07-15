Mason Beshears fires a 65 in final round to come from behind to win 69th Forsyth Junior Championship

Mason Beshears won his second straight Forsyth Junior Championship on Thursday at Pine Knolls Golf Club.

Just like he did last year, Beshears rallied in the final round and shot a 7-under 65 to win it again.

“This means a lot because there are some big names on that trophy who won this thing twice,” said Beshears, a rising senior at West Forsyth who won the 69th edition of the tournament. “I’m just glad I relaxed a lot more and didn’t play conservatively like I did the first two days.”

Heading into the final round of the 54-hole tournament, Beshears trailed Evan Owen by four shots but caught Owen after nine holes. Owen wound up third after shooting a 77.

Ian Scott shot 70 to finish second, five shots behind Beshears.

Beshears is the first golfer to repeat in the Forsyth Junior Championship since Jake Rutter won it in 2015 and ’16. Ryan Sullivan also did it in 2005 and ’06.

In the Cubs Division for golfers 12 and under, Kevin Zhang shot 30 over nine holes to beat Andrew Jenkins, who shot a 35. Zhang ended up winning by 15 shots.

Final Scores

Pine Knolls Golf Club

Mason Beshears 72-77-65-214; Ian Scott 78-71-70-219; Evan Owen 71-74-77-222; Hillary Gong 82-77-71-230; Sadie Mecham 82-82-72-236; Cameron Witherspoon 85-92-71-248; Andrew Lane 83-84-82-249; Daniel Stamey 78-90-88-256; Adams Mutai 84-93-81-258; Jackson Farmer 90-102-95-287; Emma Stamey 102-107-106-315. Cubs Division (12 and under, 9 holes): Kevin Zhang 28-32-30-90; Andrew Jenkins 34-36-35-105; Ryan Mutai 40-39-47-126

