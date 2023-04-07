AUGUSTA, Ga. — J.T. Poston is getting his first real taste of the Masters in his second appearance.

Poston, a Western Carolina graduate and winner of the 2019 Wyndham Championship, played in his first Masters in the fall of 2020 in November, which was known as the COVID-19 tournament. There were no fans on site and the course played completely different than it does in the spring.

Poston fired an even-par 72 early in Friday's second round to avoid the bad weather that was approaching. He’s at 2 over for the tournament and was right on the cut line.

“We’re going to be sweating (the cut line) a little bit,” Poston said.

Poston is here this week thanks to his second PGA Tour win last year at the John Deere Classic.

“It was eerie,” Poston said of his first Masters, when he shot 73-75 and missed the cut. “So this feels like it’s my first one to a certain extent. Just the speed of the greens are a little faster and just adjusting to the rest of the course is what I’ve tried to do this week so far.”

Poston, 29, came into the tournament ranked 49th in the world and has had three top 10s this season, but is looking forward to a productive summer.

“It’s hard to pinpoint,” Poston said of what he needs to focus on. “I feel like we are hitting good shots but my golf is getting in the way. We are hitting good tee balls but just not getting good numbers and I just feel like we are treading water a lot.”

He is hoping to capitalize more on the weeks when he’s playing well.

“I definitely feel like I’ve hit it good enough to really have some good finishes,” Poston said. “I’ve had three top 10s, but in all of them I felt like I was right there with 18 holes to go and having a chance at winning, but ended up falling back.

“I know I can play a lot of good golf in the summer.”

Poston is hoping he’ll be around for the weekend, but if not he’s loved getting a full taste of the Masters.

“I think it’s the aura of the whole tournament,” Poston said. “You’ve got the golf course that’s in perfect shape and the tradition is here. It’s where you dreamed to play as a kid and you are kind of living out your dream.”

Mature Young plays the part

Cameron Young, 25, looks much older thanks to his thick beard, but it’s what he’s done on the course in his short pro career that's beyond his years.

Young, a former Wake Forest star, has been married for two years to Kelsey, and they have two small children.

Young said he loved bringing his young son to the par-3 contest on Wednesday.

“It was great,” Young said of his first par-3 contest. “I had my wife and our older son out there. It was probably too hot for the little one, but we had a great time. I kind of liked it when I hit a couple putts with him.”

Young said his young son seemed to enjoy the fan support.

“I think when Bubba (Watson) made a hole-in-one, he thought everyone was clapping for him,” Young said. “So we had a great time. Everybody had fun. It's just really cool to share that with your family.”

Mickelson enjoys past champions dinner

Much was being made of how tense the past champions dinner might be on Tuesday night because of the divide between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. According to Phil Mickelson, however, there was no tension. Mickelson is playing on the LIV Golf tour these days.

“I thought it was really cool,” Mickelson said. “A lot of people told pretty happy stories. Pretty emotional with Larry Mize and Sandy Lyle talking at their last competitive Masters. I thought it was really a special night and fun to be a part of.”

Mickelson is very much a part of the leaderboard, after shooting 71-69. He's 4 under after his 36 holes.

No career Grand Slam yet for McIlroy

A lot of pundits were picking Rory McIlroy this week, but he never got it going over the first two days. In ideal scoring conditions on both days because he played in the morning on Friday, he struggled.

McIlroy, who has last won a major in 2014 at the PGA Championship, shot a 77 on Friday morning and will miss the cut. On Thursday he shot even par 72 that included a double bogey on the seventh hole.

On Friday McIlroy had seven bogeys and just two birdies, on 13 and 15, and is heading home. He had finished second last year after shooting a final-round 64.

Short putts...

Of the 86 golfers who completed their rounds on Thursday, 36 broke par. The field was reduced to 86 on Thursday when Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris withdrew...

Mickelson, who says he’s dropped 25 pounds, was asked about the weight loss after his first-round on Thursday. “I stopped eating food, that was a big help,” he said. “I lost 25 pounds. Then I lost muscle, so I had to start lifting, and I've been lifting and slowly have been getting my speed and strength back to where I need it to be.”...

Brooks Koepka, who along with his wife, Jene Sims, have been featured on the Netflix documentary called Full Swing that’s centered around the PGA Tour and LIV Golf this past year. He was asked if more fans know about him through the show. “I don't know,” he said. “I've gotten kind of mixed reviews on that one. Some guy had a good chirp last week as I was finishing up, coming down 18. He was chirping, he said, ‘We all saw Netflix; we know what you're going to do.’ I thought that was pretty good.”