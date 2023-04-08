AUGUSTA, Ga. – There was some golf played on Saturday at Augusta National in the 87th Masters, but Mother Nature kept the golf at a minimum.

At around 3:15 p.m. with rain falling at a rapid rate and several greens taking on water play the third round was suspended for the day.

Leader Brooks Koepka (13 under) was on the seventh hole when play was suspended. He heads into what will be a long Sunday with a four-shot lead on John Rahm.

"It's obviously super difficult," Koepka said. "The ball's not going anywhere. You've got rain to deal with, and it's freezing cold. It doesn't make it easy.... You know it was going to be a difficult day, and you've just got to grind through it and try to salvage something."

The weather is looking a little better on Sunday, but golfers will have a long day ahead of them.

"I'm not too concerned about playing 29 holes or however many holes we've got left," said Koepka, who won the LIV Golf tournament event on Sunday in Orlando, Fla. "It's part of the deal. I'm pretty sure I'll be up for it considering it is the Masters. So I don't think anybody should have a problem with that."

The second round was completed early Saturday morning but was played in mostly a downpour as 39 golfers had to finish their rounds. For the most part during the early play of the third round the rain had stopped but then it picked back up again.

What made the elements even tougher was the temperatures were in the high 40's, which is about a 30 degree switch from Thursday's first round.

Seeing Tiger was this families goal

Dave Aldrich and his nephew, Bennett Stokes, arrived at Augusta National in the rain Saturday morning just as Tiger Woods was finishing up his second round.

The two stood in the rain near the 18th green waiting for Woods to come off the course after his round.

“We just got here and we’re here at the 18th and he’s just finishing,” Aldrich said. “So we timed it just right but if he makes the cut we’ll go watch him some more this afternoon.”

The two live in Columbia, S.C. and the plan on arriving to the course was to find Woods.

“He’s just good, and he’s getting older so he can’t play forever,” said the 11-year-old Stokes about seeing the 46-year-old Woods who is a five-time winner of the Masters. “We wanted to see him. I also just wanted to some good golf.”

Woods makes the cut again

Woods had to go out on Saturday morning in the steady rain as he tried to make the cut. He ended up at 3 over through 36 holes but did enough to make the cut. It was his 23rd straight made cut at the Masters.

He answered a few questions after his second round. One of them was about making the cut.

“I've always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event,” Woods said. “Obviously, I've missed a couple with some injuries, but I've always wanted to play here. I've loved it.”

Woods, however, was struggling in the third round and had made back to back double bogeys on 15 and 16 and was 9 over for the tournament.

Cameron Young also battles elements

Cameron Young, a former Wake Forest star, had go out early on Saturday morning and he played in a steady rain but shot even par on his final nine holes to shoot even-par 72. He was at 5 under for the tournament heading into the third round.

“Oh, it was easy,” Young said sarcastically. “Greens were soft. It was nice and warm. I mean, it was basically impossible. I don't really know what you're supposed to do. It's playing so long.”

Young said by the end of the round he was just trying to survive.

“I hit a great shot on 18, and I think it handed in a puddle,” he said. “So it's hard. But I played well, honestly. The double on 17 is a bummer, but other than that I couldn't have done much better.”

He said he liked his position heading into the third round.

“At least I kept myself in it and I get to tee off somewhat late,” he said.

Young was on the 9th hole when play was suspended and he’s at 4 under for the tournament and is tied for eighth place.

Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize finish up

Two former Masters champions, Sandy Lyle (1988) and Larry Mize (1987), each said goodbye to playing competitive rounds at the tournament. Both finished up their second rounds and missed the cut on Saturday morning.

When play was suspended on Friday Lyle had a short putt on 18 but had to wait to finish that off at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

So how did Lyle prepare for that final putt?

“A lot of tequila and a bit of whiskey tasting at about 1 o'clock this morning,” he joked.

Mize also had to finish his round Saturday morning and reflected on his time at the Masters.

“It's just unbelievable, surreal,” Mize said. “Words don't do it justice to have won here and played here for 40 years. Pretty incredible. I mean, the fans were great. To get a reception like that and weather like this, I didn't expect that. I didn't expect that at all.”

Lyle finished ahead of Mize but after several minutes it was Lyle who headed back to the 18th green and waited to shake hands with Mize.

Patrick Reed heard tree fall on Friday

Two trees fell near the 17th tee box on Friday afternoon right before play was suspended for good and Patrick Reed heard it.

Reed said it was a sound you don’t normally hear on a golf course.

“It was nuts,” Reed said. “I hit the tee shot literally right after I was watching my ball in the air. It sounded like a grandstand fell over or something. We couldn't tell, but you could hear it all the way on 15th tee.”

The tournament released a statement that nobody was hurt by the falling trees. And by Saturday morning it all had been cleaned up. There were ropes around the area and it was filled in with an absorbent compound that is used around slippery areas.

Larry Mize was also playing near where the tree fell.

“Shocked, scared,” Mize said about his reaction. “I've never seen anything like that on the golf course. I've seen branches fall, big branches. I remember being at Spyglass one time out in California when a big branch fell, which was scary, but nothing like this…. Thank God that nobody got hurt. It's just a miracle that nobody got hurt.”

Short putts…

Fred Couples, the 1992 winner of the Masters, made the cut at age 63 and is now the oldest to accomplish that feat. Couples will be 64 in October. “There really isn't a secret,” he said. “Everyone loves this place. That doesn't mean you're going to play well. If I hit it really solid, I'm a good iron player.”…

Louis Oosthuizen, who had one hole left to play to complete his second round on Saturday morning, elected to withdraw because of an injury. He had shot 76 in the first round and was not close to making the cut….

Brooks Koepka, who has won four major championships, was at 12 under after two rounds and in the lead. His 12 under is tied for third-lowest in tournament history after 36 holes….

Sam Bennett, the U.S. Amateur champions, was at 8 under after two rounds which is good enough for the second-lowest 36-hole score by an amateur in tournament history. Only Ken Venturi was lower with 9 under in 1956 after two rounds….

Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas both missed the cut for the first time in the same major. They have played together in 29 major championships. Other notables missing the cut were Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia ….

Scottie Scheffler, who shot 75 in his second round, snapped a streak of seven straight under par rounds at the Masters. The defending champion started the third round at 1 under and 11 shots behind leader Brooks Koepka….

There were 18 LIV Golf players in the field with 12 of them making the cut for the weekend….

The Masters purse for this year’s tournament is $18 million with the winner getting $3.24 million. That’s a big increase with last year’s winner getting $2.7 million.