AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods had to go out on Saturday morning in the steady rain as he tried to make the cut. He ended up at 3 over through 36 holes but did enough to make his 23rd straight cut at the Masters.

He answered a few questions after his second round. One of them was about making the cut.

“I've always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event,” Woods said. “Obviously I've missed a couple with some injuries, but I've always wanted to play here. I've loved it.”

Woods, who shot 74-73, tied Gary Player and Fred Couples for most cuts made in a row at the Masters.

The third round began about 30 minutes after the second round concluded on Saturday morning.

As the third round began Brooks Koepka was at 12 under and in the lead with John Rahm second at 10 under. Amateur Sam Bennett is at 8 under with Colin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland at 6 under.

The forecast calls for rain most of the day but there appears to be a slight window until around 2 p.m.

Golfers went off the front and the back and in threesomes starting at 11:30 a.m.

Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize finish up

Two former Masters champions, Sandy Lyle and Larry Mize, each said goodbye to their competitive rounds at the tournament. Both finished up their second rounds and missed the cut on Saturday morning.

When play was suspended on Friday Lyle had a short putt on 18 but had to wait to finish that off at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

So how did Lyle prepare for that final putt?

“A lot of tequila and a bit of whiskey tasting at about 1 o'clock this morning,” he said.

Mize also had to finish his round Saturday morning and reflected on his time at the Masters.

“It's just unbelievable, surreal,” Mize said. “Words don't do it justice to have won here and played here for 40 years. Pretty incredible. I mean, the fans were great. To get a reception like that and weather like this, I didn't expect that. I didn't expect that at all.”

Short putts…

Fred Couples, the 1992 winner of the Masters, made the cut at age 63 and is now the oldest to accomplish that feat. Couples will be 64 in October….

Louis Oosthuizen, who had one hole left to play to complete his second round on Saturday morning, elected to withdraw because of an injury. He had shot 76 in the first round and was not close to making the cut….