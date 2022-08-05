Sedgefield Country Club member playing for more than himself this week at Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO – Like any young, up-and-coming PGA Tour golfer, Alex Smalley is trying to carve out his career on the fly.

But Smalley, a Duke graduate and a member at Sedgefield Country Club who lives in Greensboro, also understands the big picture. So without hesitation, he decided to honor a friend and fellow Sedgefield member at the Wyndham Championship.

Jeffrey Womack, 50, died while playing golf at Sedgefield late last month. Womack’s death shook the fabric of the membership, Smalley said, because “everybody knew Jeff and he knew everybody.”

While Smalley, 25, finds himself in contention this weekend at 5 under after rounds of 65 and 70 during his PGA Tour rookie season, he’s also thinking about Womack. To honor him, Smalley inscribed the letters “JW” on his Ping golf hat for the tournament.

“I had played with him a few times,” Smalley said. “It was hard for the membership because he always had a smile on his face. I’ve only been here a couple of years and only played with him a couple of times so obviously other members who have been here longer played with him and knew him better. He just kind of lit up the room when he came in, and was so friendly to everybody.”

Womack, who was in sales in the lumber business, is survived by his wife, Laura, and their daughters, Grace and Claire.

Eric Ferguson, Sedgefield's director of golf, said seeing the tribute that Smalley has done for Womack and his family means a lot.

“It’s awesome, and I don’t think words can describe what it means for the membership,” Ferguson said. “Jeff was a great guy and he was an amazing guy and it’s unfortunate something like that happened.”

Ferguson said Womack was walking and playing as he normally does before he collapsed on the sixth green.

“It was a medical emergency, and everybody responded and did what they could do," Ferguson said.

At the time, Smalley was working on the practice putting green and saw a fire engine headed to the sixth hole.

“We heard that somebody went down but didn’t know who it was,” Smalley said.

As Smalley has been traveling to tournaments this year on the PGA Tour, several Sedgefield members have offered support. Womack was one of them.

“Jeff would go down and see Alex play in the tournaments that were close to here because Jeff was a big fan of Alex and what he was trying to do,” Ferguson said. “There were a group of guys from here who did that and went to see Alex play whenever they could.”

Ferguson made a point to watch Smalley tee off Thursday in the first round.

“We all went to the first tee (on Thursday) to see Alex tee off, and to see that 'JW' on his hat just made me smile,” Ferguson said. “And Alex is just a wonderful young man, and to honor Jeff this week is pretty special to us.”

Smalley said he’s thought about Womack a few times over these first two rounds.

“I had a couple of good breaks (on Thursday), and I just kind of said, ‘Thanks, Womack,'" Smalley said. "If you can play for something more than yourself, you kind of forget about golf. I mean, golf is just a game and I know it’s our job, but it pales in comparison to some things in this world.”