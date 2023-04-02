AUGUSTA, Ga. – Slater Meade’s father was half joking a couple of years ago when they were watching the Drive, Chip and Putt finals on TV.

“I said to him, ‘buddy, if you get us there, we’ll go,’” Bradley, the proud father, said on Sunday after he caddied for Slater in the finals.

This time they weren’t watching it on TV, they were a part of one of the most popular golf initiatives in recent years. There were 80 children at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday morning competing in various age groups from 7 to 15 and Slater was in the 12-13 boys division.

Slater, a left-hander from North Wilkesboro who is an 8th-grader at West Wilkes Middle School, wound up finishing 10th in his age group thanks mainly to a poor chip during that portion of the competition. He was in sixth place after the driving part but after his two chips weren’t his best he was in ninth place heading into the putting portion.

After each competition the age groups are paraded to their next stop around Augusta National with applause greeting them at every turn. Security clears out the paths for the age groups to all walk together.

“That’s the coolest part,” Slater said. “Getting that applause along the way just gave me goose bumps.”

While dad caddied, Slater’s mom, Carisa, and his younger sister, Alarie, all got to enjoy the experience together.

“Having my family here means a lot,” Slater said. “It made it that much more special…. I wish I could have done better and finished higher but overall it was a great experience.”

Carisa says it’s a little overwhelming to be on the property for the first time, especially after watching the Masters for years on television.

“It’s just so prestigious to be here and for him to even make it here was awesome,” Carisa said. “He got out there and did his best and I’m sure he’s disappointed but there are a lot of nerves out there.”

Each golfer gets his name announced at even stop and doing the honors on the 18th green was Bobby Long, an Augusta member who is also the chairman of the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation of the Wyndham Championship.

Long, in between his duties as the announcer, said he loves helping the Drive, Chip and Putt event anyway he can. “This is just a terrific event,” Long said.

When his day was over his age group got to snap pictures and meet with Scottie Scheffler, the defend-ing Masters champion who will come into this week’s Masters ranked No. 1 in the world.

“It was pretty crazy and I didn’t know he was there and I looked up and he’s standing next to me so I was like ‘wow,’” Slater said about meeting Scheffler.

Each of the golfers also got to shake hand with Condoleezza Rice, an Augusta member who is a for-mer United States Secretary of State. Rice was on the 18th green and greeted every golfer when they finished.

Slater said he tried to take it all in but admitted it was tough. He will move up to the 14-15 age group next year but will have to go through the qualifying process again this summer.

“This inspires me to get back and work on my game even more,” Slater said. “I have to work on my chipping and putting to make it more consistent.”

Slater’s mom and dad are convinced getting a taste of Augusta National and the Drive, Chip and Putt finals will make him work even harder on his game.

As for what kind of weekend it was for the parents, Bradley said: “Just the experience he’s had the relationships he’s forming is great. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

There were two other children from North Carolina among the 80 finalists. Adelyn Rosado of Cary was second in the 10-11 girls age group and won the driving portion with a 216-yard drive. Also, Minlin Ou of Shelby was second in the 7-9 girls age group.

Drive, Chip and Putt keeps growing

One of the many reasons for the success of the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals is the collaboration of the USGA, the PGA of America and Augusta National Golf Club.

Fred Perpall, the USGA president who was elected in December of 2022, hasn’t been on the job long but loved what he saw on Sunday afternoon.

“I think when you care about something it becomes personal for you,” Perpall said near the 18th green. “You care because you get involved and the best aspect of this is the USGA, the PGA of America and Augusta National really care about the health of youth golf in the United States by giving them a chance to be on this kind of platform.”

Perpall loves the way the event takes center stage the Sunday just before Masters week begins.

“It’s an outstanding way to collaborate and you get more done when you work together like we have with this event,” Perpall said. “With Augusta National providing the venue it’s just such a fabulous stage for these youngsters. We are proud to be a part of this.”

First look at the longer No. 13

As the field starts gathering this week for the 87th Masters one of the biggest changes in the course is No. 13, the winding par-5 that is a total risk-reward hole.

The tee box has been elevated 10 feet and pushed back thanks to Augusta National purchasing some land from nearby Augusta Country Club. The hole is now 35 yards longer and is at maximum length at 545 yards.

In past years golfers have easily driven it past the dogleg and allowed many to hit a short iron into the green.

What’s noticeable is now patrons can’t see golfers tee off from behind the par-3 12th hole. To see golfers tee off now on 13 patrons have to go nearly to the fairway of the 13th hole to watch.

Emilia Migliaccio of Wake Forest, who played in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur over the weekend, walked back to look at the new tee during her practice round on Friday.

“It actually looks more open,” she said about the hole. “Like you walk down the tee box, and you're like, oh, my gosh, this is probably going to be narrow, but I feel like it almost opens up the fairway, but that's for me; I don't hit it as far as them.”

Migliaccio says she likes the seclusion the tee box provides.

“It's beautiful,” she said. “Like all the flowers there… It's pretty incredible.”

During the last several Masters the 13th hole has been one of the easiest. It was the third easiest hole in last year’s tournament but that’s probably going to change.