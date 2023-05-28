Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PINEHURST – The famed Pinehurst No. 2 course is almost on the clock.

Once the U.S. Open is played next month in Los Angeles at the L.A. Country Club, the countdown for the 2024 U.S. Open will begin for Pinehurst Resort.

It will be the fourth time the U.S. Open will be held the famous Donald Ross course where the greens will be challenging and, quite frankly, the only defense on the par-70 layout.

There’s always a buzz around the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen area when the U.S. Open hits town, something caddie Geary Sharber is looking forward to.

Sharber, 69, is retired from his real job but works as a caddie at Pinehurst Resort and knows the course very well. He spent the day with my foursome giving us tips, advice and a great history lesson along the way.

Sharber first caddied at Pinehurst Resort as a 14-year-old. He caddied for Harvey Ward, one of the top amateurs in North Carolina who went on to star at North Carolina. That was the first time Sharber caddied and many years later he returned to Pinehurst and loves it.

“It’s exciting,” Sharber said about what a U.S. Open brings to the area. “The fans are going to love it with how far they hit the ball and the strategy involved with the greens and where the pins will be located will be fun to see.”

Upon entering the Village of Pinehurst there’s a sign that promotes the U.S. Open. It doesn’t have the years that it has hosted but says home of the U.S. Open Championships. The plural means more are coming in the future as well.

The last time the U.S. Open was at No. 2 was in 2014 and before that was 1999 and 2005. The historic 1999 U.S. Open that was won by Payne Stewart is what a lot of golf fans remember. A statue with Stewart's familiar pose after making the winning par putt to beat Phil Mickelson sits just off the 18th green.

After next year the U.S. Open is slated to return in 2029, ’35, ’41 and ’47 thanks to Pinehurst No. 2 now an anchor site for the Open.

As we made our way through an outstanding 18 holes at No. 2 Sharber shared plenty of good information. One tidbit he shared was with the added length to No. 2 as many as four par-4’s will be more than 500 yards for the U.S. Open. One tee box for the U.S. Open that will be built will be on the nearby No. 4 course.

There’s a mystique that hovers over Pinehurst No. 2 from Donald Ross’ house that sits off the third green.

“Donald Ross used to sit on his patio and watch golfers putt and if he didn’t like something he’d chance the green,” Sharber said.

Sharber, who retired a few years ago after being a wholesaler in the lumber business, is a people person who loves the game of golf and the history of No. 2. He also realizes that without the support of the community and the host of volunteers the U.S. Open couldn’t be done at Pinehurst Resort.

“It can’t be done without the volunteers because they make the tournament,” Sharber said.

Sharber has helped during the previous three U.S. opens and had various duties. One possibility is landing a caddie job with an amateur who qualifies for the tournament or a low-level professional who doesn’t have a full-time caddie. His knowledge of the course and especially the greens helped us out tremendously.

“There’s a number of collegiate players that qualify usually and they don’t have full time caddies so we are there if needed,” Sharber said. “A majority of the players will have their own caddies with them. But we will assist those caddies if needed. I’m looking forward to the greens being fast and firm.”

He was spot on in reading our putts and telling us where to aim on our chips, so Sharber would be a good hire come next summer.

“I’m living in Pinehurst and living the dream,” said Sharber, who carries a 3 handicap.

After our round we had lunch, then played The Cradle, which is the outstanding par-3 course designed by Gil Hanse. My playing partner, my brother Matt who was down visiting from Chicago, and I joined up with three others who had just arrived from Portland, Oregon.

One of them, who is Matthew Hedges, works for Jones Sports Company that focuses on high-end, carry golf bags. We all played The Cradle exchanging stories and loving the atmosphere and vibe of the nine holes.

After my brother birdied two of his last three holes, he cracked: “I think when I come back to Pinehurst I’m just going to play this course. This is so relaxing.”

More accolades for Wake women

Four of the five in the starting lineup for Wake Forest’s national championship women’s golf team were named All-America by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

Seniors Rachel Kuehn and Lauren Walsh were named on the first-team, sophomore Carolina Chacarra was on the second team and Emilia Migliaccio was named honorable mention.

The Demon Deacons won their first national championship last week with a 3-1 win in the championship match against Southern Cal in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Kuehn, a four-time All-America, was the first back-to-back ACC Player of the Year in program history this season, along with earning All-ACC recognition.

Walsh, a three-time All-America, finished inside the top 15 as an individual at the NCAA Championships in a tie for seventh and has six top 10 finishes in 11 events this season.

Chacarra, a two-time All-America, had nine top 20 finishes in 11 events this season and finished inside the top 25 at NCAA Championships.

Migliaccio, a four-time All-America, finished inside the top 25 in all 11 events this season and was fourth on the team with a 71.88 stroke average.

McConnell Golf busy with Korn Ferry Tour

McConnell Golf, which owns 16 courses throughout North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, will have two of its courses on display in consecutive Korn Ferry Tour tournaments.

This past week the Korn Ferry Tour was at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn. and this week the tour will play at Raleigh Country Club.

Both golf courses were designed by Donald Ross.

McConnell Golf, which was founded by John McConnell, also owns Sedgefield Country Club where the Wyndham Championship will be played in August in the final regular-season stop on the PGA Tour.

Raleigh Country Club opened in 1948 and it’s believed to be Ross’ final design.

The Korn Ferry Tour, which used to be called the Nike Tour, played at Raleigh Country Club from 1998 to 2000.

Around the green

The 62nd Forsyth Senior Championship will be played on Friday and Saturday at Pine Knolls and Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course. Chris Logan is the defending champion. He beat Kevin Logan by one shot last year. Chris made a short birdie putt on the final hole at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club to win his first Forsyth Senior….

One of Wake Forest’s incoming freshman, Macy Pate of Reagan High School, won the prestigious Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament in Roanoke, Va. last week. She won the 15-18 girls division with a 5 under total. Pate, who elected not to play high-school golf this past fall for Reagan in her senior season, will be a freshman at Wake Forest….

Next year’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 will need plenty of volunteers. Online volunteer registration is now open. The tournament will need at least 2,000 volunteers with nine different areas to choose from. "Volunteers are the backbone of USGA championships, and especially here in the Sandhills, we have some of the best and most experienced folks in the world lending a hand and helping us bring the U.S. Open to life,” said Reg Jones, a Wake Forest graduate who is the managing director for the U.S. Open. For information e-mail 2023usopen@usga.org