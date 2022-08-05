Three golfers share the lead at Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club

GREENSBORO — Having a short last name certainly seemed beneficial for golfers in serious contention after the second round of the Wyndham Championship.

Brandon Wu, Joohyung (Tom) Kim and Ryan Moore are leading the tournament at 9 under, but John Huh and Sungiae Im are just one shot behind. Also one shot behind is Russell Henley, who actually has two syllables in his last name.

A storm moved in at 5:36 p.m. that suspended play with 54 golfers still on the course. A few minutes after play was suspended Webb Simpson, who was in danger of not making the cut, decided to withdraw. Also withdrawing with no chance to make the cut was defending champion Kevin Kisner.

Simpson was 2 over for the tournament with one hole to play and with him missing the cut he's in danger of not making the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time in his career. When play was halted he was at No. 124 on the projected standings so there is still a chance he could play next week.

Here’s a look at the leaders

Brandon Wu: He’s in his rookie season on the PGA Tour and 25-year-old former Stanford star has his game in order. His best finish this season is a tie for sixth at The Open.

Ryan Moore: Injuries have riddled him the last couple of years with some back issues. He doesn’t need surgery but says he has to watch it closely. He won the 2009 Wyndham Championship and has five PGA Tour wins.

Joohyung (Tom) Kim: The 20-year-old South Korean moved to Australia when he was young. He goes by Tom because he liked Thomas the Tank Engine from the Thomas and Friends kids book. He was seventh last week in Detroit and has done well enough to earn his PGA Tour card for next season even though he’s not eligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs. He would be eligible, however, if he won on Sunday.

Leaderboard

1. Brandon Wu 64-67 (-9)

Joohyung (Tom) Kim 67-64 (-9)

Ryan Moore 65-66 (-9)

4. Russell Henley 67-65 (-8)

John Huh 61-71 (-8)

6. Brian Stuard 65-68 (-7)

Anirban Lahiri 66-67 (-7)

Looking ahead to Saturday

Nothing has been decided through 36 holes and that’s exactly what tournament officials hope for. There’ll be plenty of drama over the weekend but Saturday is all about making birdies.

Scoring should be low as it usually is in the third round.

The record for lowest scoring average in the third round at the Wynd-ham since it moved to Sedgefield in 2008 was in 2009 when it was 68.402. That record could be in jeopardy.

Three things about Friday

1. The golfers in the early wave got a good jump on the second round with little wind and the greens more receptive. Tom Kim and Brandon Wu shot 64 and 67 respectively to get to 9 under heading into the weekend.

2. Ryan Moore, the 2009 Wyndham Championship, has found something this week. He’s very much in contention heading into the weekend. Moore, 39, has battled several injuries and came into the tournament missing his last three cuts. He’s so far back in the FedEx Cup points list the only way he could advance to next week is by winning or finishing in second.

3. Monday qualifier Blake McShae, who is from Zubulon and who played golf at UNC Wilmington, is making the most of his first PGA Tour tournament. McShae has fired rounds of 69 and 65 and is 6 under heading into the weekend. The last Monday qualifier to win the Wyndham Championship was Arjan Atwal in 2010.

What they’re saying

• “I mean, all I did was laugh, I didn't really take it - it's just one bad hole. Told myself, you know what, I've got plenty of holes to bring it back if I just play well on my next 35 holes, and that's exactly what I did. I played better than I thought I was going to, so it's a bonus.” – Joohyung (Tom) Kim said about his quadruple bogey eight on his first hole of the tournament on Thursday.

• “We have been preparing to protect our membership and con-test this latest attempt to disrupt our Tour, and you should be confident in the legal merits of our position. Fundamentally, these suspended players — who are now Saudi Golf League employees — have walked away from the Tour and now want back in.” - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement earlier this week when he sent a memo to PGA Tour golfers.

• “What they are doing in going over there is detrimental to our tour so you can’t have it both ways…. This is the best tour on earth and they are doing something that’s obvious detrimental tour this tour so I think a lot of guys will be frus-trated if they are allowed to do both.” – Will Zalatoris on LIV golfer’s Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones suing to get into the start of next week’s FedEx Cup playoffs.

• “I don’t take anything from this. I’ve never really played well here to be honest. I just have to get back to work. I’ll be playing again next Thursday so there’s nothing you can do. You can’t dwell on this sort of stuff.” – Harold Varner on missing the cut.

• “I think it’s going to work out like it’s supposed to. I just get tired with people talking (crap) about other people. It wasn’t that long ago they were making money for the PGA Tour and you loved them and called it a family….It’s just a personal decision. If you can make $50,000 more and a business came in you said they would pay you for less hours you’d have to consider it. So I think it’s sad that (PGA Tour commissioner) Jay (Monahan) that your fellow colleagues are this and that. I think it’s childish. We’ll just see what happens.” – Varner on LIV Golf.

• “This year I played on the all-time money list status and now (next season) I’ll be on past champion status…. I don’t know what else I’ll do. I’m going to try and get in better shape and still swing it, but without status it’s hard to know what the future holds.” – Bill Haas said after missing the cut about what is next for him.

Noteworthy

Among the well-known golfers not making it for the weekend was Rickie Fowler and Harold Varner. Both of them shot even-par for 36 holes to miss the cut. Fowler will likely miss the FedEx Cup playoffs while Varner is comfortably in next week’s first playoff event. The projections by the PGA Tour list Fowler had him fluctuating between No. 126 and 127 on the list with the top 125 making it to next week….

Before Friday’s round Jason Day and Adam Long withdrew because of illness. Day had shot 67 in Thursday’s first round. Long, a former Duke golfer, had shot 73. Also withdrawing was Brian Gay, who shot 74 in Thursday’s first round. Day entered the tournament at No. 115 on the FedEx Cup points’ list so he’ll be in the playoffs next week….

First-round leader John Huh will try to become the fourth to win the Wyndham Championship since 2008. The last first-round leader to go on to win the tournament was Brandt Snedeker in 2018….

This will be Sir Nick Faldo’s final weekend as a broadcaster on CBS and he’ll climb down out of the 18th tower on Sunday for the last time. Faldo, who played in his first PGA Tour event in what was called the Greater Greensboro Open in 1979 at Forest Oaks Country Club, said earlier this summer he’s looking forward to his next venture. Faldo, who won six majors, has been with CBS and alongside Jim Nantz for 16 years….

Stat of the day

If Alex Smalley can win on Sunday he wouldn’t be the first Sedgefield Country Club member to win the tournament. Back in 2008 Carl Petters-son, who was a member at Sedgefield and a Grimsley High School graduate, won the tournament. That year was the first time the tournament had moved from Forest Oaks Country Club.

Another stat of the day

If Joohyung (Tom) Kim goes on to win on Sunday he would be the second golfer to win on the PGA Tour in the last 40 years after making a quadruple bogey. The only other time it happened was in 2009 when Phil Mickelson won the Tour Championship at East Lake Club after a quad on the 14th hole in his first round.