The U.S. Open is heading into its second round today in Los Angeles, but tickets for next year’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 are on sale.

Next year’s U.S. Open, the fourth time it will be contested at No. 2, will be June 13-16, 2024. It will also be the 124th edition of the U.S. Open.

Weekly gallery tickets as well as upgraded packages are available. Ticket options include Gallery, Trophy Club and The Garden. Each package will offer golf fans the opportunity to experience the unmatched excitement of watching the game’s best compete for a national championship on one of golf’s most iconic courses. In addition, two-day Reserved Grandstand tickets will also be available.

“Pinehurst has played host to USGA championships for over 60 years and has served as the backdrop for some of golf’s most iconic moments. From Payne Stewart’s emotional win in 1999 to Michelle Wie’s breakthrough at the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open, No. 2 boasts an incredibly rich history,” said Reg Jones, a Wake Forest graduate and the managing director of the U.S. Open. “We can’t wait to welcome fans from around the globe to North Carolina to bear witness to one of the greatest spectacles in golf and celebrate the game we love.”

Additional details on the ticket options available are as follows:

• Weekly Gallery - Gallery tickets offer grounds access to see all the action up-close and follow the world’s best players as they take on one of America’s most prestigious courses. Fans can walk the course, view golf from various grandstands and purchase food and beverages at a variety of concession stands throughout the golf course.

• Weekly Trophy Club - The Trophy Club offers access to a premium experience where fans can enjoy all the action in a sports bar and lounge atmosphere that includes a variety of seating options, upgraded food and beverage options for sale, live television coverage throughout the facility and executive restroom facilities. This indoor, climate-controlled facility also has additional outdoor space and seating. Trophy club tickets also include all the access offered by a Gallery Ticket.

• Weekly Garden Tickets - With the flexibility of private space and a lively open-air atmosphere, The Garden is the perfect place to gather with friends while following the action. The Garden package offers elevated food and beverage options for purchase as well as live television coverage throughout the facility and access to executive restrooms. Garden tickets also include all the access offered by a Gallery Ticket.

• Two-Day Reserved Grandstand - Reserved grandstand tickets offer access to select grandstands around the grounds on a first-come, first-served basis. The grandstands will feature seating that provides an elevated view of all the action on some of the championship's most pivotal holes. Fans can choose between a weekday package (Thu-Fri) or a weekend package (Sat-Sun).

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit usopen.com/tickets.