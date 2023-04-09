AUGUSTA, Ga. – The 87th Masters will continue today, but it will do so without Tiger Woods.

On Sunday morning at 7:15 officials sent out the word that Woods, who worked hard to make his 23rd straight cut a the Masters on Saturday, had withdrawn because of an injury. In a statement on Twitter Woods said his plantar fasciitis in his foot was acting up again.

"I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis," Woods said on Twitter. "Thank you to the fans and to The Masters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today."

Before the third round was suspended at around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday he had just double bogeyed 15 and 16. His tee shot into the par-3 16th was pulled badly into the water. He ended up with a five, and then the horn blew to suspend play a few minutes later.

Woods has had to battle getting his right leg into playing shape since he came back from a one-car accident in February of 2021.

In his pre-tournament interview with journalists earlier in the week he maintained that he only wants to play at the Masters if he has a chance to win. Woods has won the Masters five times with the last time coming in 2019.

When he withdrew on Sunday morning he was 9 over par for the tournament and in last place among the golfers who made the cut. He was 23 shots behind leader Brooks Koepka.

On Saturday morning as he battled to make the cut as the second round was completed in a driving rain he birdied 15 and 16 and despite a bogey on 18 he had done enough to make it to the third round.

“I've always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event,” he said after his second round. “Obviously, I've missed a couple with some inju-ries, but I've always wanted to play here. I've loved it.”

Woods made his 23rd straight cut to tie the record set by Gary Player and Fred Couples.