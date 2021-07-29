 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 golfer Louis Oosthuizen and Gary Woodland are the latest to commit to play in Wyndham Championship
0 Comments
breaking

Top 10 golfer Louis Oosthuizen and Gary Woodland are the latest to commit to play in Wyndham Championship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sss
Wyndham Championship Graphic

The Wyndham Championship continues to announce which golfers have decided to play at Sedgefield Country Club next month.

Here is the list of those golfers who have committed.

Louis Oosthuizen

PGA Tour victories

1 (13 international victories)

Best 2021 finishes

2nd at the U.S. Open and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

World ranking

No. 8

FedEx Cup points

Sixth

Notable

He is on just about every leaderboard of the majors more than anyone. He is arguable having his best season. His only PGA Tour win is the British Open in 2010.

Gary Woodland

PGA Tour victories

4

Best 2021 finishes

Fifth at Wells Fargo Championship

World ranking

No. 71

FedEx Cup points

119

Notable

Won the 2019 U.S. Open and is one of the longest drivers on tour. He’ll need a good week to stay in the top 125 on the FedEx Cup points list to get into the playoffs.

Bubba Watson

PGA Tour victories

12

Best 2021 finishes

Fourth at The ZOZO Championship

World ranking

No. 63

FedEx Cup points

71st

Notable

He is a two-time Masters winner and is making his fourth appearance at The Wyndham. His best finish was a tie for 31st in 2006.

Justin Rose

PGA Tour victories

10

Best 2021 finishes

Seventh at The Masters

World ranking

No. 107

FedEx Cup points

134

Notable

He is in danger of missing out on the FedEx Cup playoffs. He has 24 career professional wins including the 2013 U.S. Open.

Harold Varner III

PGA Tour victories

None

Best 2021 finishes

Tie for 2nd at RBC Heritage

World ranking

No. 86

FedEx Cup points

73rd

Notable

ECU graduate who was raised in Gastonia tied for seventh last year.

Brandt Snedeker

PGA Tour victories

9

Best 2021 finishes

Tie for 4th at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

World ranking

No. 132

FedEx Cup points

91st

Notable

Is a two-time winner of the Wyndham in 2007 and 2018. In the first round in 2018 he shot a course-record 59.

Bill Haas

PGA Tour victories

6

Best 2021 finishes

Tie for 25th at Palmetto Championship at Congaree

World ranking

No. 672

FedEx Cup points

205th

Notable

Won the 2011 FedEx Cup points championship and will be making his 17th appearance at the Wyndham Championship. Has earned more than $30 million since joining the tour in 2004 after graduating from Wake Forest.

Will Zalatoris

PGA Tour victories

None

Best 2021 finishes

2nd at The Masters

World ranking

No. 30

FedEx Cup points

Not eligible

Notable

Playing on a special temporary membership on the PGA Tour. He suffered a back injury at the British Open and had to pull out of the tournament

Webb Simpson

PGA Tour victories

7

Best 2021 finishes

T4 Sony Open in Hawaii

World ranking

No. 16

FedEx Cup points

No. 53

Notable

Won the Wyndham in 2011 and was third last year. He has recorded a top-three finish in each of his last four appearances.

Jason Day

PGA Tour victories

12

Best 2021 finishes

T7 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Vivint Houston Open

World ranking

No. 70

FedEx Cup points

No. 95

Notable

International team in 2011, ’13, ’15 and ’17 Presidents Cups

Played Wyndham in 2008 but missed cut

Tommy Fleetwood

Victories

Six international

Best 2021 finishes

T5 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

T10 Arnold Palmer Invitational

T14 Wells Fargo Championship

World ranking

No. 34

FedEx Cup points

No. 128

Notable

The native and resident of Southport, England, will represent Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics. European Ryder Cup team in 2018.

Wyndham Championship

The PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship is coming up in August, and organizers have begun releasing announcements of players who say they are coming.

What you need to know:

When

Aug. 11-15

Where

Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro

Tickets

wyndhamchampionship.com or ticketmaster.com

Website

wyndhamchampionship.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What was the craziest story in sports yesterday?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News