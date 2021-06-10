Wave of talent: Some of the best junior golfers in the world will play in next week's Wyndham Invitational

In this year’s tournament 10 of the top 20 ranked players will be in the field, led by Ben James, who is ranked fourth. He won the Scotty Robertson Memorial Tournament in Roanoke, Va. in May and is looking for his third win in as many tournaments.

“I don’t like to handicap the field, but Ben is playing at a high level right now,” Sumner said.

Another facet the golfers love about the tournament is that in August the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship is also played at Sedgefield. The juniors will play it just as the PGA Tour pros do with 7,143 yards on the par-70 Donald Ross layout.

Mark Brazil, the tournament director of the Wyndham Championship, said he loves what the junior tournament does as far as building relationships for when they are on the big tour.

“It’s a big part of our recruiting efforts for the Wyndham Championship and I think that’s been well documented because nearly 100 of those guys played here as juniors then reached the PGA Tour at some point,” Brazil said. “I would guess from this year’s field maybe as many as 15 to 20 will be either on the Korn Ferry or PGA tours in a few years. So it’s a big deal for us to host this and to put on a good show.”