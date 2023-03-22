The smile, which includes a full set of braces, has been a constant since 13-year-old Slater Meade qualified for the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt at Augusta National.

It wasn’t hard to figure out what Meade’s first thoughts were after getting through his regional on his third attempt to get to Augusta National. “I just thought ‘this is really happening,’” said Meade, who is an eighth grader at West Wilkes Middle School.

To say the Meade family, who live in Wilkesboro, is excited would be an understatement.

“We’ve never been there so this will all be new to us,” said Meade’s father, Bradley.

Slater’s mom, Carisa, couldn’t help but think back 11 years ago when her son was given a gift of plastic clubs from Walmart. He was 2-years-old and he started swinging those clubs with regularity.

“He wasn’t shy about swinging those club either inside the house or outside,” Carisa said.

The only issue that Slater’s mom and dad didn’t know at the time was Slater started swinging the right-handed plastic club left-handed.

“It’s funny but he turned the driver around and was hitting the plastic ball onto our two story house and that’s what I remember the most,” Bradley said.

Slater does everything else right handed which includes playing baseball. He swings the bat left-handed and golfs left-handed.

Even though Slater played all sports growing up with baseball and soccer among his major sports he says his main focus these days is golf. He also loves to hunt, something his father also loves to do.

“It’s pretty much golf for me these days,” Slater said. “I’ve been practicing and playing a lot because I realize how cool this is going to be next month.”

This will be the seventh year of the popular Drive, Chip and Putt competition that was started by Augusta National along with the PGA of America and the United States Golf Association. Each of the age groups between 7 and 15 compete locally before moving on to a sub-regional and then regional touranaments, and then hopefully advancing to Augusta National where the finals will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel on April 2, the Sunday before the Masters.

While Slater will be playing in his first finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt he’s already been on national television before. Last year he was part of the winning North Carolina team that beat California in PGA Junior League match-play championships at Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. It was there that his teammates nicknamed him “Slaughterhouse” because he’s so good in match play.

“I kind of like that nickname,” Slater said.

His mom joked that she didn’t know if it was one word or two.

“I think its one word but who knows,” Carisa said.

Because he’s played in such a big event already Slater doesn’t think the experience will be too big for him. The PGA Junior League championship was aired live on ESPNU.

“I’m just looking forward to everything about it,” Slater said.

Holden Adams, the director of golf at Oakwoods Country Club in Wilkesboro, is where the Meade family belongs. While dad plays golf occasionally, it’s a place where Slater has been wearing out of late. His 11-year-old sister, Alarie, is more interested in softball than golf.

“Slater is a fantastic player and even better young man,” Adams said. “He always has a smile on his face and never seems to get down on himself. His positive attitude and his love for competition and the game of golf has made him an accomplished player at such a young age.”

Adams said the entire membership is excited about Slater’s chance to play in the finals.

“Oakwoods is so proud of his accomplishments and qualifying for the Drive, Chip, and Putt at Augusta,” Adams said. “It is always awesome to see the junior golfers at Augusta every year but this year will be a special one for Oakwoods. I know our membership will be watching and cheering for Slater.”

Leading up to the family trip to Augusta, Ga. a lot of the details have been worked out with one exception. The family hasn’t decided how much it has budgeted for the gift shops that are a big draw for golfers and fans once they are inside the gates.

“We actually haven’t discussed a figure,” Bradley said with a laugh.

Slater said he hadn’t thought about what he might want to buy but was assured there will be plenty to choose from.

“I’ll have to make some time for shopping,” Slater said. “I guess that will be part of the whole experience of being there.”