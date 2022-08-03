Will Zalatoris comes to Wyndham Championship searching for that elusive PGA Tour win

GREENSBORO – Trusting the process takes on a whole new meaning with Will Zalatoris and his pursuit of that first PGA Tour win.

For the casual golf fan who might make their way out to the Wyndham Championship this week at Sedgefield Country Club it would be assumed that Zalatoris, who is ranked 14th in the world, has a victory already. But the 25-year-old former Wake Forest star is still searching.

He’s seriously close, however.

“I think it's something that just has to come,” said Zalatoris who is one of the headliners this week as the PGA Tour wraps up its regular-season.

As Zalatoris points out it’s not like he’s thrown away tournaments that he should have won. It just so happens that somebody played a little better to win.

“The part to me that kind of stands out is that I haven't really lost a tournament. I've kind of been very close and, if anything, it's been Thursday through Saturday, not really Sunday,” said Zalatoris, who incredibly has second place finishes in three of the four majors so far in his young career.

Zalatoris, who was rookie of the year on the PGA Tour last season, has played in 46 tournaments over the last two seasons and has four second places and 16 top 10’s. He’s also had 25 tournaments where he’s finished top 25.

Zalatoris’ caddie, Ryan Goble, said: “He’s hitting it very well.”

That’s been one of the standard scouting reports on Zalatoris - he’s one of the best ball-strikers in the game.

The even-keel Zalatoris did seem rather put out when asked at The Open about possibly having the grand slam of finishing second at the all four majors.

“I haven’t even played in 10 majors yet, and we're talking about me finishing second in all of them,” he said. “So we kind of need to just stay patient and keep doing what we're doing.”

What has been fun for Zalatoris this season has been the friendly rivalry on tour with Cameron Young, who is taking this week off. The two former teammates at Wake Forest have been going back and forth all season with great finishes. Young, who will likely follow Zalatoris and be rookie of the year on the PGA Tour for this season, has also not won yet but has been close.

Zalatoris gets his shot this week to break through.

“We're both obviously very hopeful to play on the Presidents Cup team together and partner up,” Zalatoris said. “I'm rooting for him like crazy… We've been pushing each other to play better basically for really the last decade, so it's been fun going through the ranks from junior golf, amateur golf, college golf and now professional golf.”

J.T. Poston, a Western Carolina graduate who won the 2019 Wyndham Championship for his first PGA Tour win, said there’s no formula for getting that first win. It’s more about just having that confidence, something he said Zalatoris has a lot of.

“Will has shown that he can win at all the levels leading up to the PGA Tour, so everybody knows it's just a matter of time,” Poston said. “He knows how to win golf tournaments, and it's just a matter of putting it together in one week.”

Zalatoris had dinner in Winston-Salem with Dan Walters, a former Wake Forest assistant golf coach, and said he’s comfortable around Sedgefield. He played it several times in the AJGA tournament that’s played there.

“I don’t really even need my yardage book around here,” he said.

Still, there’s the process he needs to go through and on Sunday he hopes the process will be complete.

“I’ve played here for practically half my life, so I love being here,” Zalatoris said. “Obviously it's a great environment for me, especially being right down the street from Wake Forest, and I'm looking forward to a pretty good week.”