William Jennings of Greensville, S.C. and Joshua Kim of Danville, Calif., set the pace in the opening round of the Wyndham Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club as each of them fired 4 under 66 on Tuesday.

The 72-hole tournament is one the majors on the American Junior Golf Association’s schedule and its being played in Greensboro for the 22nd straight year.

Shooting 3 under 67 was Miles Russell of Jacksonville Beach, Florida and Alex Zhang of Canada.

Six golfers are at 2 under, just two shots behind the leaders.

Kyle Haas, who is from Winston-Salem and is a recent graduate of Forsyth Country Day, played early in the day and shot 1 under 69. Haas, who has signed with Wake Forest, is one off 11 golfers who are tied for 11th heading into Wednesday’s second round.