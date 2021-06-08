Wyndham Championship to allow 15,000 fans a day for PGA Tour stop in Greensboro in August

Last month the Winston-Salem Open, a men’s pro tennis tournament at Wake Forest, announced it will have full capacity for its tournament in late August.

Last Saturday night, Bowman Gray Stadium played host to its NASCAR-sanctioned series and it was a near sell-out with 13,000.

Wake Forest’s football team will also be allowing full capacity for its games. The Deacons’ first game is Sept. 3 at home against Old Dominion.

Another change to this year’s tournament will be the tickets, which will be all digital. Tickets will go on sale starting June 16.

“We played without fans a year ago and felt fortunate to play, but it was quiet and very strange,” Brazil said. “Having fans back at the Wyndham in August will be the Triad’s first opportunity for this many people to watch live sports in person in almost a year and a half. We’re expecting great crowds and a long-awaited return to normalcy at the Wyndham.”

Another change, in addition to fans being back, will be corporate hospitality. There will be more open-air spaces for sponsors, but there will still be air-conditioned venues.

“We’re giving our sponsors choices because we know how hot it can get here in August,” Brazil said.