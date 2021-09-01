Golfer Brandon Einstein transfers from High Point University to N.C. State

Brandon Einstein of Clemmons, one of the top golfers at High Point University the last three seasons, has transferred to N.C. State.

Einstein, who will have two years of eligibility for the Wolfpack, has joined Coach Press McPhaul’s team this fall.

Einstein joins Tim Bunten (East Carolina) in transferring to the Wolfpack.

"Adding two guys with the experience and skill of Tim and Brandon can be a difference maker for our team," McPhaul said, according to GoPack.com. "They bring experience and hunger to compete for the ACC and NCAA titles.”

Last season Einstein was named to the PING All-Region team, a first for High Point. He also qualified for the NCAA regional as an individual and finished 24th overall but failed to advance to the NCAA championships.

Einstein, a Forsyth Country Day graduate, had a 70.96 scoring average last season, a school record, for the Panthers. He had three wins last season and had 18 rounds of par or better that also set a school record.

In 2018-19 Einstein was the Big South Freshman of the Year and had three top 10 finishes.

